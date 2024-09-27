Netflix-Vashu Bhagnani row: EOW says OTT platform not cooperating in investigation of dues

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has claimed that streaming platform Netflix is unwilling to cooperate in the investigation of alleged non-payment of dues filed by Vashu Bhagnani.

“This amount of Rs 47.37 crores is what Netflix owes to the complainant Vashu Bhagnani. But Netflix is not cooperating. We sent them two summons, but they are not appearing. They haven’t replied to the letter sent to them by us...,” Senior Inspector Ravindra Avhad, investigating officer on the case, told Hindustan Times.

Vashu Bhagnani, who owns Pooja Entertainment, claimed that he has not received Rs 47.37 crore from the streaming giant. However, Netflix has denied the claims and said that it is Vashu who owes it money.

Refuting Bhagnani’s claims, a Netflix spokesperson said, “These claims are completely unfounded. Indeed, it’s Pooja Entertainment that owes Netflix money. We have a strong track record of partnership with the Indian creative community and are working with the authorities to resolve this dispute.”

“I am not aware about what statement Netflix has issued, but aisa kuchh nahi hai,” Avhad said when asked about Netflix’s counter claim on Bhagnanis.

The producer lodged a complaint against Los Gatos Production Services India, which manages Netflix's content investments in India, as well as Zoo Digital India, and the executives of both companies. Additionally, reports suggest that the EOW has summoned the production services company for further investigation.

Bhagnani has been in the news for the wrong reasons this year. The crew of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan accused him of not paying their dues after the film tanked at the box office. Earlier this month, the film’s director alleged that the producer has not paid his fees of Rs 7.30 crore.

In their counter allegation, Vashu Bhagnani and Jackky Bhagnani of Pooja Entertainment filed a complaint against filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar for allegedly siphoning the subsidy funds he took from Abu Dhabi authorities during the shoot of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

In their complaint, Bhagnanis alleged a fraud of Rs 9.50 crore Zafar and claimed that Zafar used these funds via a shell company in Abu Dhabi.