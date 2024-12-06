'Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives' fame Shalini Passi to enter Bigg Boss 18 House in style: Watch video

Art connoisseur and reality TV personality Shalini Passi is set to return to the small screen tonight, December 6, as a special guest on the popular show Bigg Boss 18, hosted by Salman Khan. The episode will air at 10 PM, and viewers can catch a glimpse of Shalini’s excitement in a teaser shared by JioCinema, where she appears with her quirky companion, a parrot-shaped Judith Leiber handbag named Mac.

Fame from 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives'

Shalini rose to fame through the Netflix series Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives and has since become a social media sensation. The Delhi-based art collector and philanthropist is anticipated to bring her unique charm to the Bigg Boss house.

In the promotional clip, Shalini discusses her previous struggles with ‘camera phobia,’ revealing that she was once hesitant to appear in front of the camera or have her picture taken before 2018.

However, she expressed her enthusiasm for joining the show, stating, “I am very excited to enter the Bigg Boss house. Mac and I are going inside. For me, being in front of a camera is a very new thing because, before 2018, I had a camera phobia. I used to get very scared and run away, which is why there were no pictures. Falling in love with the camera is a very new thing for me.”

Shalini also shared her thoughts on leadership within the house, saying, “My friends would jokingly say that I should be the leader of Bigg Boss. If I feel something is wrong, I will surely tell them because it will be for their benefit eventually. I pick up people’s vibrations and am drawn towards those who are sad or angry because I feel like healing them.”

The current list of contestants on Bigg Boss 18 includes notable names such as Vivian Dsena, Karan Veer Mehra, Avinash Mishra, Shilpa Shirodkar, Rajat Dalal, Eisha Singh, Shutika Arjun, Digvijay Singh Rathee, Edin Rose, Sara Arfeen Khan, Chum Darang, Tajinder Bagga, Yamini Malhotra, and Kashish Kapoor.

Bigg Boss 18 airs on Colors TV and is available for streaming on JioCinema.