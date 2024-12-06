'Pushpa 2: The Rule' worldwide box office collection day 1: Fire nahi wildfire hai! Allu Arjun's film becomes biggest Indian opener globally

Pushpa 2: The Rule, featuring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in significant roles, has opened to stupendous numbers at the worldwide box office. The film became the biggest Indian opener of all time globally, topping the likes of Jr NTR and Ram Charan-starrer RRR.

The film raked in ₹92.36 crore from Andhra Pradesh and other Telugu-speaking states, ₹87.24 crore from northern states, ₹10.71 crore from Tamil Nadu, ₹17.89 crore from Karnataka, and ₹6.56 crore from Kerala in terms of gross collections.

Related Articles

Pushpa 2 further minted ₹68.15 crore from overseas markets on its opening day. With this, Pushpa 2: The Rule's worldwide gross box office collection reached ₹282.91 crore, as per film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan.

#Pushpa2 creates HISTORY.



Becomes the BIGGEST Indian opener of all time globally surpassing SS Rajamouli's RRR movie.



WW Box Office Break Up:



AP/TS - ₹ 92.36 cr

TN - ₹ 10.71 cr

KA - ₹… pic.twitter.com/UTgqzt5OeL — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) December 6, 2024

With this, the film is eyeing the ₹350 crore mark at the global box office. Meanwhile, the Hindi version of the latest Allu Arjun film outdid the likes of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan and Ranbir Kapoor-led Animal at the domestic box office.

Pushpa 2's Hindi version made 67 crore while Jawan made ₹65.5 crore on its day 1. Animal's Hindi version, on the other hand, raked in a total of ₹54.75 crore on its opening day.

The film opened to stellar reviews at the box office, with most cinephiles praising Allu Arjun for his performance. What, however, became the undoing of Pushpa 2 was its 3 hours 21 minutes-long screentime.

"Pushpa 2 is a decent sequel, but it could have had a stronger impact had it been concise. Additionally, reducing overindulgence would have allowed for a more flawed, human character rather than a superhero who defies gravity," India Today said in its review of the film.

Furthermore, the Telangana government has decided to not permit the benefit shows of any movie, as per state minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy. The decision has been taken in the wake of the stampede at Hyderabad's Sandhya theatre during Pushpa 2's premiere, which led to the loss of one life.

Directed by Sukumar, the film focuses on Pushpa Raj, a sandalwood mafia who struggles to sustain his business due to the police's strictures around sandalwood smuggling.

Pushpa 2 stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Anasuya Bharadwaj, and Rao Ramesh in significant roles. The film released in theatres worldwide on December 5.