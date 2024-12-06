'Pushpa 2: The Rule' box office collection day 2: Allu Arjun's film tops RRR, KGF Chapter 2 on opening day; ₹200 crore next?

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer action thriller Pushpa 2: The Rule is ruling the roost at the India box office. The film has logged the biggest box office opening of all time in the country.

Pushpa 2 made ₹10.1 crore from its preview shows on Wednesday and around ₹165 crore on its opening day at the ticket counters. With this, the film's total India box office collection reached ₹175.10 crore on its opening day.

Of this, the film's Telugu version made ₹95.1 crore, followed by its Hindi version at ₹67 crore. The film's Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada versions made ₹7 crore, ₹5 crore and ₹1 crore, respectively, according to film trade portal Sacnilk.

With this, the film has surpassed the opening day business of south Indian blockbusters like SS Rajamouli-directorial RRR and Yash-led KGF: Chapter 2.

RRR made ₹133 crore whereas KGF: Chapter 2 raked in ₹116 crore on its opening day. The latest Allu Arjun film is now poised to cross the ₹200 crore-mark at the domestic box office soon.

Moreover, Pushpa 2: The Rule's Hindi version has crossed the opening day business of Shah Rukh Khan's 2023 blockbuster film Jawan. Pushpa 2's Hindi version raked in ₹67 crore whereas Jawan minted ₹65.5 crore on its opening day.

The film is having a stupendous run at the overseas box office as well. Pushpa 2 raked in $4 million at the North American box office, as per AA Creations. The film opened to positive reviews at the box office from Allu Arjun fans and cinema lovers alike.

Due to the positive word of mouth, the excitement among moviegoers went through the roof. Theatres across Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Ahmedabad and Kolkata added Pushpa 2's midnight shows -- 11:55pm/11:59 pm -- on Thursday.

Directed by Sukumar, the film focuses on a sandalwood mafia who struggles to sustain his business amid tightening police curbs. The film stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Anasuya Bharadwaj, and Rao Ramesh in significant roles.

Pushpa 2 released in theatres worldwide on December 5 in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.