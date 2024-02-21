Fake Instagram profiles of Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma's son newborn Akaay surface within minutes of birth announcement

Cricketer Virat Kohli and actress Anushka Sharma recently welcomed their second child, a son named Akaay. However, the announcement led to the creation of fake social media accounts in the infant's name.

A Reddit user highlighted this issue in a post titled 'Instagram flooded with Akaay Kohli accounts within minutes'. The reactions varied, with some expressing concern over the child's privacy and artificial intelligence (AI)-related risks, while others joked about the limited username options.

"This is quite creepy. That baby is barely 5 days old and fans are creating a social media presence for him," a Reddit user said. "Pathetic yaar. No wonder they do all these stunts for privacy," another user said.

"And not that AI has come into play, it won't be a surprise if some of them start posting photos already," another user noted. "All the star kids are gonna be so annoyed when they can't select a username for themselves in the future (sic)," a Reddit user joked.

"Bro's gonna have a hard time then whilst choosing a username (sic)," another user joked. "I think the parents must have secured usernames across mutliple platforms before revealing the name," a user replied.

The couple had earlier announced their son's birth on Instagram, requesting privacy during this special time. Virat and Anushka also have a daughter named Vamika.

"With abundant happiness and our hearts full of love. We are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay and Vamika's little brother in this world! We seek your blessings and good wishes in this beautiful time in our lives. We request you to kindly respect our privacy at this time," the couple said in a note posted on Instagram.

The couple's decision to name their son Akaay has sparked interest among fans. Sachin Tendulkar congratulated the couple on X (formerly Twitter), referring to their newborn as 'a precious addition to the family'.

Virat Kohli is currently on leave from the Test series against England for personal reasons, with India leading the series 2-1.

