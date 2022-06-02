Filmmaker Mani Ratnam turns 66 today; netizens wish ‘Guru’ of filmmaking #HBD

Filmmaker Mani Ratnam, known for films like Guru and Bombay, has turned 66 this year. Fans and film enthusiasts wished the ace filmmaker on his special day with photo and video tributes. Netflix India wrote, “Mani Heist. Thinking about all the times Mani Ratnam stole our hearts. Happy Birthday to an absolute legend. What’s your favourite film?”

Mani Heist 🥺

Thinking about all the times Mani Ratnam stole our hearts. Happy birthday to an absolute legend 👑 — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) June 2, 2022

Amazon Prime Video also shared the glimpses of some of Ratnam’s most popular films and wrote, “It’s a Mani Ratnam’s world, we are just living in it.”

it's a Mani Ratnam’s world, we are just living in it 💙 pic.twitter.com/pUzolSXhUK — amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) June 2, 2022

Sony Music South shared the link to the playlist comprising songs from Ratnam’s films and wrote, “The absolute pioneer, the trailblazing inspiration, the maverick filmmaker the Mani Ratnam! Wishes for a wonderful birthday!”

The absolute pioneer,

The trailblazing inspiration,

The maverick filmmaker,

The #ManiRatnam ! 🔥



Wishes for a wonderful birthday! 🎊



➡️ https://t.co/g4LyIjxUXP#HBDManiRatnam pic.twitter.com/E3lYHi6keA — Sony Music South (@SonyMusicSouth) June 2, 2022

Here’s how the Internet wished the legend on his birthday

Ratnam has won 6 National Film Awards, 4 Filmfare Awards, 6 Filmfare Awards South and several awards at film festivals worldwide.

Ratnam entered the film industry through the 1983 Kannada film Pallavi Anu Pallavi. Some of his notable films include Guru (2007), Roja (1992), Bombay (1995), Alaipayuthey (2000), Iruvar (1997), Dil Se… (1998), Yuva (2004), Raavanan/Raavan (2010) and O Kadhal Kanmani (2015).

He is also credited with providing the Mozart of Madras AR Rahman some of the most iconic music albums of his career in the form of Roja, Bombay, Iruvar, Dil Se…, Yuva and Guru.

