First look of PM Narendra Modi biopic unveiled; Vivek Oberoi to play lead role

The first look of the biopic on PM Narendra Modi has been unveiled. Vivek Oberoi, who was last seen in Tamil movie, Vivegam, will be portraying the role of the Prime Minister. Called PM Narendra Modi, the biopic will be directed by Omung Kumar who made Mary Kom.

Oberoi who can be seen in the film poster, tweeted: Jai Hind We humbly ask for your prayers and blessings on this incredible journey. #AkhandBharat #PMNarendraModi. Oberoi is sporting the trademark look of PM Modi - a crisp kurta and can be seen with grey beard and hair.

. . . Jai Hind We humbly ask for your prayers and blessings on this incredible journey. #AkhandBharat #PMNarendraModi pic.twitter.com/t0lQVka7mJ - Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) January 7, 2019

The poster for PM Narendra Modi was unveiled by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Sharing images from the launch event, Fadnavis said, "This is film is set to create history today with the poster launch of a film based on the life of world leader born in India, a RajYogi in true sense! Congratulations to this team who is going to be a winning team, eventually!"

This is film is set to create history today with the poster launch of a film based on the life of world leader born in India, a RajYogi in true sense! Congratulations to this team who is going to be a winning team, eventually ! pic.twitter.com/ydgyRAwD96 - Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) January 7, 2019

The filming of PM Narendra Modi is scheduled to start later this month and will release in 23 languages. The rest of the cast is yet to be announced.

Director Omung Kumar, who is helming the film, is known for movies such as Mary Kom and Sarbjit. His last movie was 2017's Bhoomi, starring Sanjay Dutt and Aditi Rao Hydari. Vivek Oberoi's father, Suresh Oberoi is co-producing the film.

The biopic will be shot across Gujarat, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and other locations in the country.

The announcement of PM Narendra Modi comes soon after the trailer launch of The Accidental Prime Minister that has been embroiled in controversy ever since. In the movie, Anupam Kher plays the role of the "accidental PM" - Manmohan Singh.

(Edited by Anwesha Madhukalya)

Also read: Simmba Box Office Collection Day 10: Ranveer Singh's biggest opener all set to become second highest grossing film of his career

Also read: KGF: Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 17: Yash's film makes Rs 198.5 crore