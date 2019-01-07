Simmba Box Office Collection Day 10: Ranveer Singh's biggest opener all set to become second highest grossing film of his career

Ranveer Singh's biggest opener Simmba is on its way to become the actor's second highest grosser by replacing Bajirao Mastani. Rohit Shetty's action-cop-drama has managed to earn Rs 241.91 crore at the box office so far, including Rs 173 crore at the Indian box office market. According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Simmba minted Rs 9.02 crore and Rs 13.32 crore on its second Friday and Saturday, respectively.

Simmba has broken the box office records since the first day of its release. The film grossed over Rs 20.72 crore on the day 1, making it Ranveer Singh's biggest opening movie to date. The film also adds another feather in Rohit Shetty's cap as it is his eighth consecutive release to cross over Rs 100-crore milestone. Additionally, Simmba has also taken over Remo D'Souza's Race 3 and Ahmed Khan's Baaghi 2 to become the fourth highest grossing Bollywood movie of 2018. Ranveer's Simmba has also broken the record of the first-week collection of Aamir Khan's Thugs of Hindostan and Salmaan Khan's Race 3, which earned over Rs 137 crore and Rs 144.51 crore in their first week, respectively.

#Simmba is ruling the BO... Witnesses superb growth on second Sat... Expected to collect bigger numbers today... Will emerge Ranveer's second highest grosser today, surpassing #BajiraoMastani... [Week 2] Fri 9.02 cr, Sat 13.32 cr. Total: â¹ 173.15 cr. India biz. - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 6, 2019

#Simmba nears $ 10 million mark in international markets... [Week 2] Fri $ 683k Sat $ 793k Total: $ 9.884 million [â¹ 68.76 cr]#Overseas - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 6, 2019

However, Ranveer Singh's movie is still far away from overtaking Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju, which minted over Rs 341 crore, Ranveer-Deepika and Shahid Kapoor's Padmaavat, which earned over Rs 300 crore, and Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar's 2.0 (Hindi), which raked in Rs 191 crore nett at the box office.

While Simmba has received mixed reviews from critics, the audience is praising the 'masala' entertainer. Released on December 28, the film has been co-produced by Rohit Shetty along with Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions and Rohit Shetty Picturez.

Simmba narrates the story of a corrupted police officer, Sangram Bhalerao. In a sudden turn of events, Bhalerao is forced to question his morality when the woman he considers his sister gets raped and killed. Apart from Ranveer Singh, Simmba also features Sara Ali Khan as the lead actress and Ajay Devgan, Akshay Kumar, Ashwini Kalsekar, Sonu Sood, and the team of Golmaal series- Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, and Shreyas Talpade in cameo roles.

