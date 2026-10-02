From 'Gandhi', 'Lage Raho Munna Bhai' to 'Freedom at Midnight': 9 films, shows to watch on Gandhi Jayanti 2026

Gandhi (1982)

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Directed by Richard Attenborough, Gandhi stars Ben Kingsley as Mahatma Gandhi. The biographical drama traces Gandhi’s journey from his years in South Africa to his leadership of India’s freedom movement and his assassination in 1948. The film won eight Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Actor.

Lage Raho Munna Bhai (2006)

Where to watch: Netflix

Starring Sanjay Dutt, Lage Raho Munna Bhai presents Gandhian philosophy through comedy and contemporary storytelling. Munna Bhai begins following Gandhi’s principles of truth, non-violence and compassion, leading to the popularisation of the term “Gandhigiri.”

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The Making of the Mahatma (1996)

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Directed by Shyam Benegal, this historical drama focuses on Gandhi’s formative 21 years in South Africa. Rajit Kapur plays Gandhi in a story that examines how racism and discrimination shaped his political philosophy and methods of resistance.

Freedom at Midnight (2024–2026)

Where to watch: SonyLIV

The historical drama series Freedom at Midnight focuses on the final phase of British rule, Partition and India’s Independence. Chirag Vohra plays Gandhi. The series also explores the political and social circumstances surrounding Partition and the events leading up to Gandhi’s assassination.

Gandhi, My Father (2007)

Where to watch: MX Player / Amazon Prime Video

Directed by Feroz Abbas Khan, Gandhi, My Father takes a more personal look at Gandhi by examining his troubled relationship with his eldest son, Harilal Gandhi. Darshan Jariwala plays Gandhi, while Akshaye Khanna portrays Harilal.

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Hey Ram (2000)

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Starring and directed by Kamal Haasan, Hey Ram is set against the backdrop of Partition-era communal violence. The film explores revenge, communal tensions and redemption, with Gandhi’s assassination becoming a central element of the narrative. Naseeruddin Shah portrays Gandhi.

Maine Gandhi Ko Nahi Maara (2005)

Where to watch: YouTube

This psychological drama stars Anupam Kher and Urmila Matondkar. The story revolves around a contemporary man who believes he killed Gandhi. The film uses his belief as a metaphor to examine society’s changing relationship with Gandhi’s values and ideals.

Gandhi - BBC Documentary Series (2009)

Where to watch: BBC archives

Presented by Mishal Husain, this three-part BBC documentary examines Gandhi’s life, political journey, philosophy and legacy. Its episodes explore different stages of his transformation, including “The Making of the Mahatma,” “The Rise to Fame” and “The Road to Freedom.”

Mohandas Se Mahatma

Where to watch: Sansad TV / YouTube

This documentary series explores Gandhi’s transformation from Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi to Mahatma Gandhi. It looks at his early life and his connections with places such as Porbandar and Rajkot, providing historical context to his journey.