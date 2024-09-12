GOAT box-office collection Day 7: Will Vijay's thriller surpass Vikram, or fall short of Leo's legacy?

Thalapathy Vijay's thriller Greatest of All Time (GOAT) earned an estimated ₹8 crore net across all languages, bringing its total India net collection to ₹170.75 crore on its seventh day at the box office, according to Saclink.

While GOAT has performed well, it faces stiff comparisons to Vijay's previous release Leo, which ended its run with ₹340 crore in India and ₹605 crore globally.

GOAT’s total gross collection in India now stands at ₹210 crore, making it the highest-grossing Tamil film of the year so far. However, the film’s performance in non-Tamil markets, particularly Hindi and Telugu, has been underwhelming.

Director Venkat Prabhu addressed this in a lighthearted manner, suggesting that his public support for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) IPL team might have impacted the film’s reception outside Tamil Nadu.

In a recent interaction on X (formerly Twitter), Venkat quipped, “Fans of Mumbai Indians and RCB tease me often, and perhaps this rivalry affected the way the film was perceived in the Hindi and Telugu markets.”

Looking ahead, GOAT is chasing new box office milestones. It is expected to surpass the worldwide collection of Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan: II, which grossed ₹344 crore, soon placing GOAT as the sixth-highest-grossing Tamil film of all time. However, catching up to Kamal Haasan’s Vikram, which grossed ₹414 crore globally, remains a formidable challenge.

As the second weekend approaches, the filmmakers are hoping for a stable run at the box office, with the possibility of a rise in collections. While GOAT has built a solid foundation in its first week, it now faces the challenge of keeping up with the extraordinary success of Leo. The upcoming days will be crucial in determining whether the film can close the gap and solidify its position among the top-grossing Tamil films.