Tomorrowland Thailand 2026: Tickets, age limit & more; Top 4 things festivalgoers need to know

Tomorrowland is opening a new chapter in Asia, bringing its first full-scale festival on the continent to Thailand.

Set at Wisdom Valley, the event will unfold against a tropical landscape of mountains, water, open spaces and palm trees, turning the site into a vast festival playground where electronic music meets nature.

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The Thailand edition will feature six stages, including Tomorrowland's legendary MainStage, CORE and Freedom, along with new stages created specifically for the country.

For those planning to attend, here are the top 4 things to know about Tomorrowland Thailand 2026.

1. Six payment options are available

Tomorrowland Thailand accepts six forms of payment for tickets:

Visa and Mastercard credit cards

Debit cards

WeChat Pay

Alipay

QR PromptPay

JCB or UnionPay

2. Discover Thailand combines travel with the festival

The Discover Thailand programme gives festivalgoers the option of combining Tomorrowland with a journey across two or three destinations in the country.

The itinerary can include Chiang Mai, Bangkok and Phuket before culminating in a weekend at Tomorrowland Thailand.

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The idea is to turn the festival into part of a wider travel experience rather than a standalone event.

3. There will be no DreamVille campsite

Unlike some other Tomorrowland editions, the Thailand festival will not have a DreamVille campsite.

Organisers have positioned the Hotel Packages as the most convenient accommodation option for those attending the event.

4. The minimum age is 20

Festivalgoers must be at least 20 years old to enter Tomorrowland Thailand.

People born in 2006 will be allowed entry only if they turn 20 before the festival begins. Anyone reaching the age of 20 after the event will not be admitted.