Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt get invite for Pran Pratishtha ceremony

Animal actor Ranbir Kapoor and wife Alia Bhatt on Sunday received an invitation to attend the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony. The development was confirmed by film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh on X formerly known as Twitter.

Adarsh said in his post on X: "RANBIR KAPOOR, ALIA BHATT RECEIVE INVITE FOR SHRI RAM JANMABHOOMI MANDIR CEREMONY… Shri #SunilAmbekar [Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh of #RSS], Shri #AjayMudpe [Prant Prachar Pramukh, #RSS #Konkan] and producer #MahaveerJain met #AliaBhatt and #RanbirKapoor today and invited them for Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir Pran Pratistha ceremony, to be held on 22 Jan 2024 in #Ayodhya."

Who are invited for Ram Mandir consecration ceremony?

With this, Ranbir and Alia have joined actors like Rajinikanth, Kangana Ranaut, Anupam Kher, Arun Govil and Dipika Chikhalia Topiwala. Other notable attendees include Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mohan Bhagwat, Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, and Ratan Tata.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi, Salaar actor Prabhas, OMG 2 actor Akshay Kumar and Indu Sarkar director Madhur Bhandarkar are also likely to attend the event. More than 1 lakh devotees are expected in Ayodha for the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha on January 22.

About Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir Pran Pratistha ceremony

Vedic rituals for the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir Pran Pratistha ceremony will begin on January 16, a week before the actual ceremony. Lakshmi Kant Dixit, a priest from Varanasi, will perform the main rituals of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir Pran Pratistha ceremony on January 22.

Ayodhya will mark the Amrit Mahotsav from January 14-22. A Mahayagya will also be organised wherein thousands of devotees will be fed. Tent cities are also being set up in Ayodhya to accommodate the devotees expected to arrive in the town for the mega ceremony.

Arrangements are being made to accommodate 10,000-15,000 people , as per the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust. Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers have been directed to set up screens for the live telecast of the Ram Temple consecration ceremony, news agency ANI reported citing sources.

"This way, the general public can have darshan of Shri Ram Lala and witness the consecration ceremony," one of the sources mentioned. BJP workers have also been encouraged to engage in social work including distributing blankets, organising community feasts or contribute through donations in terms of food or fruits to help those in need, the sources noted.

(With agency inputs)

