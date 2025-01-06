Golden Globes 2025: Payal Kapadia's 'All We Imagine As Light' loses out to 'Emelia Perez'. Check full winners list here

In sad news for Indian cinephiles, Payal Kapadia's directorial venture All We Imagine As Light has lost a Golden Globe Award for the Best Motion Picture in the Non-English Feature category. Musical crime comedy Emelia Perez, featuring Zoe Saldana in a significant role, bagged the award.

Other films that were nominated include The Girl with the Needle, I'm Still Here, and The Seed of the Sacred Fig in the Best Motion Picture category. Payal Kapadia lost the Best Director Award to The Brutalist's Brady Corbet.

While Zoe Saldana won the Best Female Actor in a Supporting Role in a Film for her performance in Emelia Perez, Hiroyouki Sanada won the Best Television Actor (Male)- Drama for his performance as Lord Toranaga in Shogun.

Golden Globes 2025 winners full list

Best female actor in a supporting role in a film - Zoe Saldana, Emilia Perez

Best female actor in a television series (Musical or Comedy) - Jean Smart, Hacks

Best male actor in a supporting role in a film - Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain

Best male actor in a television series (Drama) - Hiroyuki Sanada, Shogun

Best supporting female actor on television - Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer

Best supporting male actor on television - Tadanobu Asano, Shogun

Best male actor in a television series - Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Best screenplay - film - Peter Straughan, Conclave

Best standup comedy on television - Ali Won, Ali Wong: Single Lady

Best film (Non-English language) - Emilia Perez

Best male actor in television limited series, anthology or television film - Colin Farrel, The Penguin

Best female actor in television limited series, anthology or television film - Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country

Best female actor in a film (musical or comedy) - Demi Moore, The Substance

Best male actor in a film (musical or comedy) - Sebastian Stan, A Different Man

Best film (animated) - Flow

Best director (film) - Brady Corbet, The Brutalist

Best original score (film) - Challengers

Best original song (film) - El Mal, Emilia Perez

Cinematic and box office achievement - Wicked

The Golden Globes 2025, hosted by Nikki Glaser, streamed live on Lionsgate Play. The prestigious ceremony was held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles.