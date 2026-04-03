Good Friday long weekend binge: 7 must-watch business films that inspire and entertain

As the long weekend approaches, there’s no better time to unwind with a set of business movies that offer both entertainment and valuable insights into the world of entrepreneurship, finance, and tech.

Whether you’re interested in the rise of tech giants, the highs and lows of the financial world, or the sacrifices entrepreneurs make to build their empires, these films provide a perfect mix.

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From the struggles of launching a startup to the triumphs of turning a small idea into a global brand, these movies highlight the determination, tough choices, and unwavering drive needed to succeed.

Here’s a curated list of must-watch business movies that will keep you hooked while providing deep insights into the world of business.

The Social Network (2010)

Cast: Jesse Eisenberg, Andrew Garfield, Justin Timberlake

Story: This film tells the dramatic story of Facebook’s creation — from a college dorm in Harvard to a global powerhouse. It shows how Mark Zuckerberg, played by Jesse Eisenberg, faced legal challenges and personal betrayal while building the social media giant. The movie is a fast-paced look at ambition, success, and the costs of reaching the top. It's a must-watch if you're fascinated by tech startups and the rise of social media.

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The Wolf of Wall Street (2013)

Cast: Leonardo DiCaprio, Jonah Hill, Margot Robbie

Story: Based on the real-life story of Jordan Belfort, this movie takes you into the wild world of stockbroking, fraud, and excess. Leonardo DiCaprio plays the lead role of Belfort, whose career is filled with manipulation, scams, and an extravagant lifestyle. While the movie is packed with humor and drama, it’s also a stark reminder of the dangers of greed and unethical business practices. It’s not just a story about wealth, but also about the price of getting there.

The Founder (2016)

Cast: Michael Keaton, Nick Offerman, John Carroll Lynch

Story: This movie tells the story of Ray Kroc, who turned McDonald's from a small local restaurant into one of the world’s most successful fast-food chains. Michael Keaton plays Kroc, showing how his drive and ambition led him to take control of the McDonald brothers’ concept and turn it into an empire. The film is about ambition, business strategy, and the moral compromises often required to succeed at the highest level.

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Startup.com (2001)

Cast: Tom Herman, Kaleil Isaza Tuzman, Jennifer Aaker

Story: A documentary that follows the rise and fall of the internet startup GovWorks during the dot-com boom. This film gives a real, behind-the-scenes look at what it’s like to build a company from scratch, face competition, and handle the pressures of investors. It’s a candid portrayal of how fast success can turn into failure when personal relationships are mixed with business decisions.

Wall Street (1987)

Cast: Michael Douglas, Charlie Sheen, Daryl Hannah

Story: Michael Douglas delivers a memorable performance as Gordon Gekko, a ruthless corporate raider who embodies the “greed is good” mindset of the 1980s. The film is set in the fast-paced world of stock trading and shows the clash between Gekko and a young stockbroker, played by Charlie Sheen, who must decide between personal morals and financial success. This movie is a classic look at the temptations of the business world.

Guru (2007)

Cast: Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Mithun Chakraborty

Story: Inspired by the life of Dhirubhai Ambani, this film follows the journey of a small-town man who builds a multi-billion-dollar business empire. The film highlights his entrepreneurial spirit, the challenges of setting up a business, and the ethical dilemmas he faces. It's a powerful story of ambition, determination, and the price of success in the competitive world of business.

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Pirates of Silicon Valley (1999)

Cast: Noah Wyle, Anthony Michael Hall, Joey Slotnick

Story: This movie dramatizes the rivalry between Steve Jobs (Apple) and Bill Gates (Microsoft), two of the most influential tech innovators. The film traces their paths to success and how they built their companies, often at each other’s expense. It’s a fascinating look at the early days of personal computing and the drive that fueled these entrepreneurs.