“Got a call from his office…”: Here's what happened when Amitabh Bachchan was late for an ad shoot

Most of us tend to be late to our workplaces by 10-15 minutes and feel like that is normal but that is not the case when it comes to Bollywood’s megastar Amitabh Bachchan. Prasoon Pandey, Director at Corcoise Films, told Business Today that he once received a call from Amitabh Bachchan’s office to inform him that he will be 15 minutes late for a Dr Fixit commercial shoot in Mumbai’s Mehboob Studios.

Pandey said that since Bachchan insists on punctuality, he decided to drive on his own. He further added that the lesson here is that of professionalism.

He added, “Just look at the roles he has played in the early part of his career from a serious doctor in Anand to an angry young man in Zanjeer to the [incredibly] funny guy in Amar Akbar Anthony. Compare it to Hollywood where the likes of Al Pacino and Steve Martin will rarely step out of their comfort zone.”

Pandey furthermore mentioned that in case of Dr Fixit, the desired objective was to transition from traditional to modern chemical water-proofing methods.

Bachchan’s credibility not only helped in driving home the message of the Dr Fixit ad but also came to rescue during the worm controversy involving the chocolate Cadbury Dairy Milk. After the controversy reached its tipping point, Bachchan had released a minute-long video message. In this message, the Zanjeer actor said that he is really sleeping at ease after he has seen the production protocols at Cadbury’s chocolate factory.

Bachchan had said, “I want to tell you all something. The work in which a man does not have his conscience. By doing that work, he can get everything but cannot get peace of mind. That is why when Cadbury told me to communicate their message to you, then even I, who has been eating Cadbury since 55 years, hesitated a bit. I asked them one question that after this will I be able to sleep at ease or not?”

He added the company officials then took him to the Cadbury’s factory and showed him how the chocolates were made using international technology. He was also showed the quality controls and double protection packaging used in these chocolates. Towards the end of this video, Bachchan says, “These days, I am really sleeping at ease. Now your favourite Dairy Milk in a purity sealed pack.”

In October 2003, the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had published a report on ‘insect infestations’ in Cadbury chocolate bars and had stated that two dead and one live insect were recovered. After this, the authority seized all the chocolate stocks manufactured at the company’s Pune plant, thereby causing a huge controversy.

(With inputs from Krishna Gopalan)

