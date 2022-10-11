‘Titan in every sense’: PM Modi, Ajay Devgn, others wish Amitabh Bachchan on his 80th birthday

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has turned 80 today. Prime Minister Modi led the nation in wishing the veteran actor on his 80th birthday. Netizens, film personalities and political leaders took to social media to wish the actor on his birthday.

Hailing Bachchan as one of the country’s most remarkable film personalities, the Prime Minister tweeted, “A very happy 80th birthday to Amitabh Bachchan ji. He is one of India’s most remarkable film personalities who has enthralled and entertained audiences across generations. May he lead a long and healthy life.”

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi also wished the veteran actor and wrote, “Warm birthday wishes to the star of the millennium, Padma Vibhushan Shri Amitabh Bachchan ji. The iconic characters he has played and the wonderful shows he has presented have a special place in every Indian’s heart. ”

Warm birthday wishes to the star of the millennium, Padma Vibhushan Shri @SrBachchan Ji.



IPL team Gujarat Titans shared a still of Bachchan as Subhash Nagre from the Sarkar franchise and wrote, “A Titan in every sense of the word… Happy Birthday Big B!”

Going further, Ajay Devgn shared a short clip with the Kaun Banega Crorepati host and wrote, “Happy 80th birthday Amitabh Bachchan! Wishing you a splendid year ahead sir. You are actually way ahead of all of us and we’re just striving to live up to the best - YOU.” Devgn and Bachchan were last seen together in the film Runway 34.

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, known for films like Mr India and Bandit Queen, also took to Twitter to wish Bachchan on his 80th birthday. Kapur tweeted, “Happy Birthday Amitabh Bachchan.. On days like these we are once again reminded of the incredible and indelible influence you’ve had not only on cinema, but also generations of people that look upon you as a constant presence in their lives..”

Besides this, netizens also wished the thespian on his big day.

Moreover, several films featuring Big B are being screened across several theatres in India to mark the actor's 80th birthday. These films include Don, Paa, Cheeni Kum, Amar Akbar Anthony, Deewar, Mili, Chupke Chupke, Satte Pe Satta, Namak Halaal, Kaala Patthar, Abhimaan, Kaalia and Kabhi Kabhie.

T 4434 - Back to the Beginning .. with the films from where my journey began in cinema .. Don and Mili nearly fifty years since they were released .. Now showing in Cinema .. Hoping to see more classics back on the big screen ..



Bachchan’s latest film Goodbye is currently in theatres. The makers have decided to cap ticket prices for the film at Rs 80 on the occasion of Big B’s 80th birthday on October 11. Goodbye focuses on the dysfunctional Bhalla household and the events that follow the death of the matriarch of the household Gayatri. This film features Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta, Rashmika Mandanna, Shivin Narang, Pavail Gulati and Sahil Mehta in significant roles. Vikas Bahl-directorial Goodbye marks Rashmika Mandanna’s Hindi debut.

