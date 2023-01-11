'How disrespectful, rude western people are': 'Naatu Naatu' fans school foreign journalist for saying audience only rooted for Rihanna or Taylor Swift

Indians are in a celebratory mood after the song Naatu Naatu from SS Rajamouli's RRR bagged a Golden Globe in the Original Song category.

While Naatu Naatu composer MM Keeravani accepted the Golden Globe trophy, SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan and Jr NTR were seen getting up from their chairs and hooting after the announcement. In a viral video, pop singer Rihanna can also be seen congratulating the RRR team at the ceremony.

However, according to The Hollywood Reporter's journalist Chris Gardener, the audience in the hall was silent when Naatu Naatu was announced as the winner. He said that the only people celebrating the victory were the team members.

In a tweet, Gardener wrote, "I think everyone was expecting Rihanna or Taylor."

The journalist also shared a thread in which he included videos of some of the winners receiving thunderous applause, even standing ovations.

It was only a matter of minutes after his tweet went viral online RRR fans started pouring in their opinions in the comment section. Some of them even schooled Gardener for his viewpoint.

A user wrote, "How disrespectful, rude western people are exactly."

Another user wrote, "BTW, M.M Keeravani has been making amazing music since the 1980s. This award is so WELL DESERVING."

A Twitter user named Raghava even shared a piece of his mind and quote-tweeted Gardener's post. "Not Rihanna, not Taylor my brother...you know Naatu?" he wrote.

To this Gardener replied, "I do know! I wasn’t being cruel, just reporting on the perceived reaction."

"Im sorry if it seemed otherwise, but RRR is a phenomenon and I have no doubt it will spread more, and more people, like those here in the room, will embrace it and the music as days go on," he wrote.



