'I am a semi-orphan...': Shah Rukh Khan reflects on personal loss, outsider status in hindi film industry

In a candid video released by Walt Disney Studios India on Instagram, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan described himself as a "semi-orphan" and an "outsider" in the Hindi film industry. The actor, who voices the character Mufasa in the upcoming Hindi version of Mufasa: The Lion King, opened up about his personal experiences and connections to the film.

Khan shared, "If I was to not be humble and say, ‘Hann meri hi kahaani aisi hai’ (My story is also like this),' then it could fit in. Technically speaking, anyone who doesn't have parents is an orphan. I did lose my parents nearly in youth, so I'm a semi-orphan.”

He emphasised his outsider status, noting, "No family of mine has been in the business of filmmaking. I came from Delhi to Mumbai, so main outsider bhi hoon (I'm an outsider as well). It’s the story of the King. So, yeah, I'm a king.”

In discussing his role as Mufasa, Khan expressed the depth of emotion he felt while dubbing for the character. "I think it's a very interesting story about sacrifice, friendship, and loyalty," he said. "There have been lots of emotions while I was dubbing the film. I thought, 'What a nice person, what a great character. Kitna accha human being sher hai (what a nice human being lion).'"

Khan's son, Aryan Khan, voices Simba, while his younger son, AbRam, lends his voice to young Mufasa. The film also features renowned actors like Sanjay Mishra as Pumbaa, Shreyas Talpade as Timon, and Meiyang Chang as Taka.

In a previous statement, Khan highlighted his personal connection to Mufasa, stating, "Mufasa has an incredible legacy and stands as the ultimate king of the jungle, imparting his wisdom to his son, Simba. I deeply relate to him as a father and also resonate with Mufasa's journey in the film."

*Mufasa: The Lion King* is set to hit theatres on December 20, 2024, in English, Hindi, and Tamil.