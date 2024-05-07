‘If not me, then who? Khans, Kapoors?’: Kangana Ranaut on drawing parallels with Amitabh Bachchan

Actor and BJP candidate Kangana Ranaut has reaffirmed her stance amid reactions to her comparison between herself and Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan. In a fresh social media post, she questioned, "If not me, then who? Is it the Khans? Kapoors?"

At an election rally in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, on Sunday, she had said that she receives as much love and respect as her colleague and Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan.

Her latest post continued, "I clearly mentioned Bharat and its various states where I get overwhelming love and reception for my art as well as for my integrity as a nationalist. Not just my acting, but my work for women empowerment is widely appreciated. I have a question for those who have an objection. If not me after Big B, who gets the most amount of love and respect for Hindi films in Bharat? Khans? Kapoors? Who? Can I also know please, I would correct myself."

In the viral statement, she had previously said: “The whole country is surprised, whether I go to Rajasthan, West Bengal, New Delhi, or I go to Manipur, it feels like there is so much love and respect. I can confidently say that after Amitabh Bachchan, if anyone gets such love and respect in the industry, it’s me."

The actress recently ventured into politics, with the Bharatiya Janata Party nominating her as the Lok Sabha candidate from Mandi in her home state of Himachal Pradesh.

Kangana Ranaut's next film, 'Emergency', is scheduled to hit the theatres on June 14. The actress was last seen in the action thriller 'Tejas'.