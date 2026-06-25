'I'll have to take a small gap': At Maa Inti Bangaaram's success meet, Samantha Ruth Prabhu confirms pregnancy

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu has confirmed that she is expecting her first child with husband Raj Nidimoru, days after Maa Inti Bangaaram emerged as a success story. She shared the news at the success meet of the film in Hyderabad on Wednesday and also said she will soon take a maternity break.

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Speaking to the media, Samantha said she plans to step away from acting for a while after completing her current commitments. “After Maa Inti Bangaaram, I will have to take a small gap, given my condition. I’ll have to take maternity leave. After that, I’ll be back with another film for my fans,” Samantha said.

Those present at the event congratulated the actor, and Samantha thanked them for their wishes and support. Raj Nidimoru, who was seated beside her, was seen smiling as she made the announcement. The confirmation came days after pregnancy rumours spread on social media following clips from the film’s success celebrations, where fans said she appeared to be flaunting a baby bump. It is believed that Samantha is in her first trimester and is due in December this year.

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Earlier, Maa Inti Bangaaram director Nandini Reddy had also spoken about Samantha’s pregnancy. She told Cinema Express, “Her pregnancy comes at a beautiful time, as our film, Maa Inti Bangaaram, has become a success.”

Meanwhile, the actress's latest release, Maa Inti Bangaaram, is a rage at the box office and is Samantha’s highest-grossing solo hit. The film has made a total of ₹38.36 crore at the domestic box office and raked in ₹55.71 crore worldwide, according to film trade portal Sacnilk.

The Samantha-led film has received largely positive reviews, with moviegoers and critics calling it an entertaining movie and a great comeback for the actress.

Samantha was earlier married to actor Naga Chaitanya. The two married in 2017 and parted ways in 2021. Raj was previously married to Shhyamali De. Samantha and Raj worked together on The Family Man Season 2 and Citadel: Honey Bunny before marrying on December 1, 2025, at the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore.