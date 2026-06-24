'Welcome to the Jungle' advance booking: Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty-led comedy eyes strong opening at box office

Akshay Kumar’s much-awaited comedy entertainer Welcome To The Jungle has begun its box-office journey on a promising note, with bookings indicating strong audience interest ahead of its June 26 release.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film has already generated more than ₹85 lakh in first-day bookings, including paid preview shows, signalling a healthy start for the third instalment of the popular Welcome franchise. With this, the film is eyeing a robust opening at the domestic box office on Friday.

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The film will have paid preview shows from 07:30 pm onwards on June 25 across the country. The bookings for the paid shows began on June 22, and bookings for Friday, Saturday and Sunday shows started on June 23.

Meanwhile, Star Studio 18, the distributor of the film, has asked for all shows in single-screen cinemas and 7 or 8 shows in two-screen cinemas, entertainment portal Bollywood Hungama reported, citing sources.

Star Studio 18 has also asked for 9 or 10 shows in three-screen cinemas, 11 or 12 shows in four-screen cinemas, 13 or 14 shows in five-screen cinemas, and 15 or 16 shows in cinema halls with 6 screens. Multiplexes having more than 6 screens have been asked to play 3 shows of the film per screen.

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The demand, however, is not easy to fulfil for theatres as the Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon-starrer Cocktail 2 has a decent hold, whereas Imtiaz Ali's directorial Main Vaapas Aaunga refuses to slow down.

A trade source added, "Some Gujarati and Marathi releases have also put up fair numbers. Also, Hollywood superhero flick Supergirl and the much-awaited Punjabi film, Carry On Jatta 4, are up for release this Friday as well. These films will also require sufficient shows and hence, let’s see how things unfold in the next 48 hours.”

Directed by Ahmed Khan, Welcome to the Jungle is the third instalment in the Welcome film series. The film follows a group of characters stuck in a dangerous jungle during a chaotic mission as they work together to survive and find their way out amid confusion and hilarious situations.

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Besides Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty, the film stars Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Farida Jalal, Johny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, and Aftab Shivdasani along with others.

The film is set to release in theatres worldwide on June 26, almost a week ahead of Alia Bhatt and Sharvari-led spy thriller Alpha.