Magical pencils, superheroes, sitcoms: 7 nostalgic Indian TV classics now on OTT platforms

There was a time before streaming apps decided what we binged next, when entire households gathered around a single television set, and a handful of shows became the soundtrack of childhood. A good number of those classics have quietly found their way onto OTT platforms. Here's where to find them.

Advertisement

Shaktimaan Streaming on Prime Video

Before Indian pop culture had its own caped crusader, there was Shaktimaan. Mukesh Khanna's portrayal of the country's first major homegrown superhero turned the show into a defining moment of late-90s television. Beyond the action, the series leaned heavily into themes of morality and doing right by others — a combination that made it stick in the memory of an entire generation.

Shararat Streaming on JioHotstar

Part fantasy, part family comedy, Shararat followed Jiya, a teenager born into a family with supernatural abilities, alongside her mother and grandmother. The show found its charm in the chaos that came from balancing magic with everyday teenage life, and it built a loyal following on the strength of that humour.

Advertisement

Shaka Laka Boom Boom Streaming on JioHotstar

Few premises were as simple and as captivating as this one: a pencil that brought anything you drew with it to life. Centred on a boy named Sanju and his circle of friends, the show built its drama around school life, friendship, and the constant challenge of keeping that pencil out of the wrong hands. It is still remembered as one of the most inventive children's shows of its era.

Sarabhai vs Sarabhai Streaming on JioHotstar

Often cited as one of the best-written sitcoms Indian television has ever produced, this show built its comedy around the clash between Maya Sarabhai, a polished socialite, and Monisha, her decidedly middle-class daughter-in-law. Sharp dialogue and strong performances have kept it relevant well beyond its original run.

Advertisement

Hum Paanch Streaming on ZEE5

Ektaa Kapoor's breakout comedy gave India one of its most beloved sitcom families: Anand Mathur and his five very different daughters. The show's appeal came down to sharp writing and comic timing, and it remains one of the most successful comedies Indian television has produced.

Dekh Bhai Dekh Streaming on Prime Video

A cornerstone of Indian family sitcoms, this show followed the Diwan family through the ordinary chaos of daily life, misunderstandings, mix-ups, and the kind of humour that comes from simply living under one roof. Even now, it is often held up as a reference point for what family comedy on Indian TV should look like.

Malgudi Days Streaming on Prime Video

Adapted from the writing of RK Narayan, Malgudi Days brought the fictional town of Malgudi to life through gentle, character-driven stories about ordinary people. Decades on, it is still regarded as one of the finest pieces of television ever made in India — a quiet anthology that captured small-town life with rare honesty.