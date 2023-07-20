India amongst largest contributors to export of music to countries like US, UK and Canada: Spotify

Swedish music streaming platform Spotify has revealed that the US was the top importer of music from South Asia, followed closely by the UK, Canada, Australia, and Germany. It said that the UAE saw a 72 per cent year-on-year surge in South Asian music imports, while Toronto emerged as the city that streamed the highest volume of this music, followed by Melbourne, Sydney, Brampton, and Dubai. “South Asian music is undoubtedly here to stay, and India is one of the largest contributors to the export of artists from this region” says Rahul Balyan, Head of Music, Spotify India.

Balyan adds that sounds from across the world have become easier to discover and share, and for the Indian diaspora, which happens to be the largest in the world, music is an integral part of how they stay connected to their roots. “All our data indicates that film as well as pop music appeals the most to those listeners, and Indian artists performing at international music festivals is testament to the impact that they are making even beyond the diaspora,” he adds.

Spotify looked at consumption trends on the platform to understand which genres of music, artists, and songs have been favourites of the diaspora listeners across the United States (US), United Kingdom (UK), United Arab Emirates (UAE), Australia, and Canada over the last year. It said the most streamed song among the top 10 during May-end 2022 and May-end 2023 was “Kesariya” (from Brahmastra), followed by “Besharam Rang” (from Pathaan), and “Jhoome Jo Pathaan” (from Pathaan).

It also said that in Canada, the diaspora had a strong inclination toward Punjabi music, with the top 10 most streamed desi songs last year featuring no Bollywood, but Punjabi pop and hip-hop. “52 Bars” by Karan Aujla and Ikky was the most listened to track, followed by “On Top” by Karan Aujla, and “Take It Easy” by Karan Aujla and Ikky. “Overall, 6 out of the top 10 desi artists streamed in Canada were Punjabi, including the late Sidhu Moose Wala, Karan Aujla, AP Dhillon, Diljit Dosanjh, Arjan Dhillan, and Ikky. For all other markets, Arijit Singh was the most streamed South Asian artist,” Spotify said.