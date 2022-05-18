India becomes first 'country of honour' at Cannes Film Market; 6 films to be screened 

India has been named the first 'Country of Honour' at Marche du Film or Cannes Market which runs parallel to the Festival, whose 75th edition began on Tuesday. Six Indian movies will be screened at the Market selected by the Indian Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, and are not part of the Cannes' official selections.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur tweeted and said that it's a historic moment to become 'Country of Honour' at 'Marche' Du Film'.

A historic moment as India 🇮🇳 the 1st 'Country of Honour' at Marche Du Films @Festival_Cannes gets set to manifest into the 'content hub of the world and the preferred 'post production hub' for global film makers. — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) May 17, 2022

Thakur also said that the Country of Honour Status' ensured India's presence as focus country at the opening night of Marche Du Films being organised at the Majestic Beach with spotlight on India, its cinema, its culture and heritage.

Meanwhile, at a press conference in Cannes on Monday, Thierry Fremaux, General-Delegate of the Festival, said in reply to a question about India's stance on Russia, “We didn’t keep a list of the films or countries which supported or didn’t vote at the UN. We have a different position from that of France or the European Commission. One might consider that you should sanction countries that support Russia – well no, we haven’t gone that far.”

Besides, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a message for the Indian delegation walking at Cannes, and said that he was delighted about India’s participation at the festival as the year also marks the 75th year of the diplomatic ties between India and France. “Rich heritage and cultural diversity are India’s strengths. We have a lot of stories to be explored. India possesses immense potential to become the content hub of the world. The Government of India remains steadfast in its efforts towards furthering ease of doing business in the film sector," Modi said.

India has been given an opportunity to pitch five selected movies at the 'Goes to Cannes Section'. These movies, part of the 'Work In Progress' lab under the Film Bazaar, are 'Baghjan' by Jaicheng Zxai Dohutia - Assamese, Moran, 'Bailadila' by Shailendra Sahu - Hindi, Chhattisgarhi, 'Ek Jagah Apni' (A Space of Our Own) by Ektara Collective - Hindi, 'Follower' by Harshad Nalawade - Marathi, Kannada, Hindi, and 'Shivamma' by Jai Shankar - Kannada.

Thakur also said that a cinema hall called the 'Olympia Screen' has been dedicated to India on May 22 for screening 'Unreleased Movies'.

Shaunak Sen's All That Breathes is the only offical selection this year, apart from two re-imaged titles of Satyajit Ray's Pratidwandi and Aravindan's Thamp.