Dhurandhar 2 OTT release date out: JioHotstar to stream a 30-minute raw, unseen version; Check date here

Dhurandhar 2 is coming to OTT, and JioHotstar is not treating it like a routine digital release. The Ranveer Singh-starrer spy thriller, directed by Aditya Dhar, will premiere on the platform on June 4, 2026, with an experience designed to go well beyond simply pressing play.

The headline feature of the June 4 premiere is a 30-minute RAW and Undekha version of the film, unseen footage that was not part of the theatrical cut. The platform will also present the full film in its unfiltered, original format, allowing viewers to experience the storytelling exactly as the makers intended. Regular streaming for all subscribers begins on June 5.

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What to expect on premiere night

Ahead of the film, JioHotstar is putting together a dedicated digital pre-show featuring candid conversations with the cast, behind-the-scenes moments, secret stories from the sets, and insights into how the film came together. It is designed as an event in itself, not a curtain-raiser, but a full-fledged experience for fans who want more than just the movie.

Director Aditya Dhar said, "Dhurandhar The Revenge has been an incredibly special journey for all of us, and we're excited to now bring the film to audiences on JioHotstar through this unique premiere experience. The film has always been rooted in scale, intensity, and emotion, and I'm looking forward to audiences across the country experiencing it on the platform from June 4 onwards."

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Where the franchise stands

Dhurandhar Part 1, which released in cinemas last year, is currently streaming on Netflix. The second part has also been made available on Netflix, but exclusively for overseas audiences; the release began on May 14. For Indian audiences, JioHotstar holds the streaming rights, with the June 4 premiere marking the film's domestic OTT debut.

Jio Studios presents a B62 Studios production, written, directed, and produced by Aditya Dhar, and co-produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar. The film features Ranveer Singh, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, and others.