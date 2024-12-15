'Inko chaiye six pack abs, hot babe, beach, bike, item number...': Kangana Ranaut's jibe on Bollywood actors, says they can't do 'Pushpa 2'

Kangana Ranaut has once again criticized Bollywood and its actors. In a recent conversation, the National Award-winning actress discussed the growing success of South Indian actresses compared to their Bollywood counterparts.

According to the Queen star, one of the key reasons Hindi cinema is losing its audience is its disconnect from realism.

At the Agenda Aaj Tak event, Kangana Ranaut shared her views on the massive success of Allu Arjun's Pushpa franchise and Bollywood's struggle to maintain its mainstream appeal. When asked about the comparison, Kangana remarked, "Pehele toh mujhe nahi lagta ke Bollywood or Hindi cinema ne mainstream hone ka theka liya hua hai (I don't think Bollywood can be dubbed as mainstream). They are not mainstream by any standard. Our films should be defined as the Indian film industry, one industry in which every type of audience is addressed."

Discussing the success of Pushpa 2, Kangana credited Allu Arjun’s relatable portrayal of a daily wage worker for its wide acceptance. She contrasted this with Bollywood actors, stating their inability to replicate such success stems from their disconnection from reality. "People in Bollywood live in a bubble. And that is one of the biggest reasons I have a problem with them. Kyunki yeh log bubble se nikalna nahi chahte han (They don't want to come out of the bubble). All they need is to go to the gym, take protein shakes, take injections. They don't have any connection with reality," she asserted.

Ranaut didn’t hold back as she criticized Bollywood actors for their lack of authenticity. She remarked, "Inko chaiye six pack abs, hot babe, beach, bike, item number bas bahut hai (They want six pack abs, hot babe, beaches, bike, and item numbers. That's enough for them). It is important to have a reality check."

On the professional front, Kangana is gearing up for her next film, Emergency. Directed by the actress, the movie will hit theaters on January 17, 2025.