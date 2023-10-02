Is Prashanth Neel remaking his debut movie 'Ugramm' as 'Salaar'? What we know so far about the Prabhas-starrer

With the recent buzz swirling around Prabhas's upcoming flick 'Salaar', it has been speculated that the film is a remake of Prashanth Neel's 2014 Kannada film, 'Ugramm.' Prashanth Neel has clarified that his upcoming film 'Salaar' is not a remake of his directorial debut 'Ugramm'. However, he has said that all of the films he makes will have some shades of 'Ugramm', as that is his style.

'Salaar' is a gangster drama starring Prabhas and Shruti Haasan. It is set in the Kolar Gold Fields and is expected to be a high-octane action film. It was slated to release on October 28 but was delayed as producers wanted to make the product a bit better.

'Ugramm' is a 2014 Kannada film starring Srimurali and Haripriya. It is a crime thriller about a young man who becomes involved in the underworld.

While 'Salaar' is not a remake of 'Ugramm', it is likely to share some similarities with the film, given that they are both directed by Prashanth Neel and both feature gangster themes. However, it is also important to note that 'Salaar' is a much larger-scale film than 'Ugramm', with a bigger budget and a star-studded cast.

In an interview, composer Ravi Basrur was asked if 'Salaar' was a remake. He said, "Everyone knows that. But, how he does it, we should be wait and see." However, it is unclear if this is a latest video or an old one.

It was also rumoured that 'Ugramm' had been taken down from YouTube. The film, however, is still available on YouTube, and the Hindi dubbed version is available on Zee5.

Fans have been noticing similarities and developing ideas tying the two films since the release of the 'Salaar' poster and teaser.

On being asked whether 'Salaar' was a remake, the 'KGF' director said in an old interview, "All of the films that I make will have some shades of 'Ugramm'. That's my style. But, 'Salaar's is a fresh story. It's not a remake or adaptation of 'Ugramm'."

