ISPL 2024: Actor Ram Charan buys Hyderabad Team; All you need to know about T10 league

Telugu superstar Ram Charan has officially purchased the Hyderabad team in the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL), a T10 cricket tournament. The actor made the announcement on X (formerly Twitter), saying he is 'happy to announce my ownership of Team Hyderabad in the Indian Street Premier League!'

"Excited to announce my ownership of Team Hyderabad in the Indian Street Premier League! Beyond cricket, this venture is about nurturing talent, fostering community spirit, and celebrating street cricket's essence. Join me as we elevate Hyderabad's presence in the ISPL, crafting memorable moments and igniting passion," the RRR actor wrote.

Excited to announce my ownership of Team Hyderabad in the Indian Street Premier League!



Beyond cricket, this venture is about nurturing talent, fostering community spirit, and celebrating street cricket's essence.



Join me as we elevate Hyderabad's presence in the ISPL,… pic.twitter.com/DQA29n18qp — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) December 24, 2023

The official promo of the Hyderabad team shared by Ram Charan showed a group of excited players practicing for the game. The inaugural season of the ISPL is scheduled to kick off next year, commencing on March 2 and concluding on March 9 in Mumbai. The league will feature six teams representing Hyderabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, and Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir). The total number of matches played will be 19.

To get selected, aspiring cricketers will have to register their profiles on the ISPL website. The committee will choose the players based on their skills mentioned in the profile.

"Ram Charan's entry into the ISPL adds a new dimension in our league. His passion for the game and star power will undoubtedly inspire budding cricketers in Hyderabad to register for this one-of-a-kind tournament. We look forward to a successful collaboration and an exciting season ahead," Ashish Shelar, Core Committee Member of the Indian Street Premiere League said.

Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, and Hrithik Roshan are also linked with the ISPL.

Ram Charan is set to grace the screen in Shankar's upcoming film, "Game Changer," centered around contemporary politics. In the movie, there are speculations that he will portray the character of an IAS officer. Alongside Ram Charan, Kiara Advani takes the lead role, with SJ Suryah, Sunil, Naveen Chandra, Jayaram, and others playing crucial roles. The script for the film is crafted by Karthik Subbaraj. Following this venture, Ram Charan is slated to work on an untitled project with director Buchi Babu Sana, as the previously planned film with Gowtam Tinnanuri has been put on hold.

Also Read: 'Salaar' worldwide box office collection: Prabhas' film on a rampage, makes Rs 295.7 crore in 2 days