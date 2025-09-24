'It wasn't my intention to blame any group': Jimmy Kimmel on Charlie Kirk's killer in his comeback speech, roasts Donald Trump

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel returned to television after a week-long suspension, walking on stage to a hero’s welcome and several minutes of applause. Upon his blockbuster return, the late-night host delivered a 20-minute monologue, emotional and laced with sarcasm, addressing the controversy around his earlier remarks on the killing of Trump ally Charlie Kirk.

Kirk, a right-wing activist who helped Trump build support among young voters, was shot dead while addressing a gathering at Utah Valley University.

“I have no illusions about changing anyone's mind, but I do want to make something clear, because it's important to me as a human, and that is, you understand that it was never my intention to make light of the murder of a young man,” Kimmel said, his voice breaking.

“Nor was it my intention to blame any specific group for the actions of what... was obviously a deeply disturbed individual,” he added. Kimmel praised Kirk’s wife, Erica, for publicly forgiving her husband’s killer. “I hope it can be that,” he said, fighting back tears.

He sparked anger among conservatives after saying Trump loyalists were “doing everything they can” to score political points from the tragedy and suggesting Kirk’s killer might have been a MAGA Republican. Following a political uproar, ABC suspended Jimmy Kimmel Live indefinitely. The decision, however, drew backlash from Hollywood stars, media figures, and even Republicans like Ted Cruz, eventually forcing the network to bring the show back.

On his return, Kimmel criticised the ABC affiliates that had pulled his show. “That's not legal. That's not American. It's un-American,” he said. He also hit back at Trump, who mocked ABC for reinstating him, calling the network “a true bunch of losers” and wishing Kimmel “rot in his bad ratings.”

In response, Kimmel said, “He tried his best to cancel me, and instead, he forced millions of people to watch this show. The President of the United States made it very clear he wants to see me and the hundreds of people who work here fired from our jobs... A government threat to silence a comedian the President doesn't like is anti-American.”