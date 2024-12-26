‘It’s been the most eventful Christmas...’: YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, girlfriend rescued from drowning in Goa

YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, aka BeerBiceps, expressed gratitude and acknowledged the fragility of life after an incident that left him and his girlfriend almost drowned while swimming in the sea in Goa. The couple was rescued by an IPS officer and his IRS wife.

Allahbadia posted details about the ordeal in a post on Instagram. Taking to his Instagram account, Ranveer shared that he was swimming in the open sea with his girlfriend when they were both swept under a current and he started ‘fading away’.

The podcast host shared a bunch of pictures from their Goa trip and wrote, “We’re perfectly fine and well now. But yesterday at 6:00 pm or so, my girlfriend and I had to be rescued from a bit of a situation.”

He mentioned that he has always loved swimming in the open sea, and has been doing so since he was a child, but isn’t accustomed to having others with him.

He reassured people that they were both perfectly fine and recounted being caught in a strong underwater current: “This has happened to me before but I’ve never been alongside a companion. It’s easy to swim out of one alone. It’s very hard to pull someone out with you.”

Allahbadia admitted that he began to feel overwhelmed after he swallowed a lot of water and started fading away. That’s when he called for help. “After a 5-10 minute struggle, we called for help and were promptly rescued by a family of 5 swimming nearby…. Deep gratitude to the family of the IPS officer husband and IRS officer wife who saved us both,” he recounted.

Reflecting on the ordeal, Allahbadia acknowledged the fragility of life and the protective presence of God during the incident. As he transitioned into Christmas Day, his emotions shifted from fear to gratitude.

“This experience left us feeling both blank as well as grateful. We felt the protection of God throughout the incident. As we moved into today’s Christmas, we're simply full of gratitude for being alive. Almost feel like this one life experience has changed my perspective towards living.”

“I guess 2025 is going to be more blessed than ever. We lived for a reason! Merry Christmas to you all and to your families. Thank you God, for life!,” he concluded.