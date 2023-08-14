'Jailer,' 'Gadar 2,' 'OMG 2,' 'Bhola Shankar' effect: Multiplex bodies jubilant as movies set cash registers ringing

Two big industry bodies are upbeat over the slew of recent releases. The Multiplex Association of India (MAI) and Producers’ Guild of India, has said today that recent releases like Jailer, Gadar 2, OMG 2, and Bhola Shankar have together reported a combined gross box office collection of more than Rs. 390 crore over the weekend across all Indian theatres.

“Cinema is back in action and more importantly, it proves people who had written off Bollywood movies and certain film stars. The numbers prove that big-ticket Bollywood films are here to say and this success can be attributed to a pan-India audience rather than specific pockets of local or regional audience,” Kamal Gianchandani, President, MAI told Business Today.

During the weekend, the combined admissions of all theatres was Rs 2.10 crore during 11th-13th August, which was the busiest single weekend post re-opening.

“The weekend set a new All-time Theatrical Gross Box Office record for the Cinema Industry in its 100+ year’s history. The weekend drew 2.10+ Crore moviegoers to theatres across the country, which is also the highest combined Admissions record in the last 10-year history,” he said.

He added that it proves once again that India loves going to the movies to see great films.

“This weekend is also an undeniable demonstration of Cinemas being the ultimate place to be part of a shared experience. Cinemas across the country would like to thank and congratulate our Filmmakers and Studios for pushing the boundaries to deliver unforgettable storytelling. This weekend shows that movies and cinemas are back in a big, big way. We look forward to this momentum continuing in the rest of 2023” he added.

"Unfortunately, some movies had to see a direct-to-OTT release. I hope that changes. It's good for the business as well as filmmakers if all films get a theatrical release before an OTT release," he noted.

Similarly, according to Producers Guild of India, mainstream storytelling executed in the right way has resulted in the box office records being shattered.

“A massive achievement like this is a result of an incredible filmmaking team, with cast and crew coming together to create a truly special movie-going experience. The turnout at theatres has infused a new energy in our Industry, audiences are responding in numbers we have not seen for a very long time, even the early morning shows are getting sold out. This weekend has been a wonderful experience for people who love the mainstream Indian films” said Shibasish Sarkar, President, Producers Guild of India.