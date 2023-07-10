‘Jawan’ prevue Twitter review: ‘Tsunami at the box office loading,’ say Shah Rukh Khan fans 

Jawan trailer Twitter review: Red Chillies Entertainment on Monday released the prevue of Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film Jawan amid much fanfare. In the two minute 12 second-long trailer video, moviegoers will see Shah Rukh Khan perform high octane action scenes and sporting some unique looks. It also features Deepika Padukone, who was seen alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan, in a red saree under the rain.

The Jawan prevue video also gives glimpses of Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in their respective roles. The Bollywood superstar can be saying in the prevue: “Main jab villain banta hu toh mere saamne koi bhi hero tikk nahi paata” (No hero can stand in front of me when I become a villain).

Soon after the prevue of Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film hit YouTube, fans and moviegoers were quick to share their take on Twitter. A fan of the actor wrote: “Jawan prevue is the best teaser I ever watched. No other word can describe it! The stunts, the dialogues, background music, it is pure class and mass. Oh my goodness SRK voice+BGM! A TSUNAMI at the box office loading. BLOCKBUSTER (sic)”

#JawanPrevue is the bestest teaser ever i watched 💥🔥 No other word can describe it! The stunts, the dilouge, bgm, it is pure class and mass. Oh my goodness srk voice + bgm 🥵

A TSUNAMI at the box office loading 🔥



B L O C K B U S T E R ⭐⭐⭐ pic.twitter.com/ncFOWDmFvs — 𝐁𝐀𝐁𝐀 𝐘𝐀𝐆𝐀 (@yaga_18) July 10, 2023

#ShahRukhKhan set for yet another BLOCKBUSTER! #JawanPrevue is EXCELLENT. Box Office like Good to go chief.#JawanTrailer out now. @iamsrk fans ka vanwas comes to an end🔥🔥🔥 — Sai Amruth (@iamvsj) July 10, 2023

Another Shah Rukh Khan fan said anything like the Jawan trailer released today has “never happened before and never made before in Bollywood”. The admirer wrote: “Oh My God!! What did I just see? This is just epic. Epic of the biggest proportion. Never seen before, never happened before and never made before in Bollywood”.

Oh, My God!! What did I just see?



This is just epic. Epic of the Biggest proportion. Never seen before, Never Happened Before & Never made before in Bollywood



“Main Jab Villian banta hu toh mere samne koi bhi Hero tikk nahi pata”. Mass #ShahRukhKhan#JawanPrevue #JawanTrailer — JUST A FAN. (@iamsrk_brk) July 10, 2023

Another moviegoer said this is Shah Rukh Khan at his best and the trailer is bigger than anything else that has released so far. The moviegoer wrote: “Too many things that shocked, too many things to talk about. This is SRK at his best! This is bigger than anything else. And only he could be the chief of an army of women”.

Too many things that shocked, too many things to talk about. This is SRK at his best! This is biggerr than anything else. And only he could be the chief of an army of women. Wow wow wow. Dil khush hogaya with this prevue, cant wait for Sept#Jawan #ShahRukhKhan https://t.co/Q48bhD602F — sana farzeen (@SanaFarzeen) July 10, 2023

Here are some other Twitter reactions on Jawan trailer:

#JAWAN: STORM IS COMING!! #ShahRukhKhan set for yet another BLOCKBUSTER! #JawanPrevue is EXCELLENT! MASSY!! Expect TYPHOON at the Box Office!#JawanTrailer out now! The wait for @iamsrk fans comes to an end! 🔥🔥🔥 July 10, 2023

#JawanPrevue - shouting from day 1 that Jawan will be bigger than Pathan

But this time Atlee will destroy indian cinema With #ShahRukhKhan

Jab Mein Villain Banta hu na...To log Janmo tak Yaad Rakhte hai🔥

Maaaaaaaaaaaaassssss nahi box office Khalaaas pic.twitter.com/sFiS26BLY8 — Surajkumarofficial (@Surajkumarrevi1) July 10, 2023

Nothing but peak commercial cinema from Atlee #JawanPrevue..🤌🏻❤️‍🔥



Hyped for the theater experience 🥶🔥 pic.twitter.com/JvOvrLvgGC — 𝙎𝘼𝙈��𝙀𝙇 ✨ (@itsnot_samhere) July 10, 2023

Jawan is Shah Rukh Khan’s second film after Pathaan, which was loved by his fans both in India and abroad. Directed by Atlee, Jawan also features Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in key roles. Deepika Padukone also makes a special appearance in the film. Jawan is set to release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu across theatres on September 7 this year.

Pathaan had a blockbuster run at the box office as it collected Rs 540.51 crore in India and Rs 1,047 crore in terms of worldwide collectons, as per trade portal Sacnilk. Action lovers and Shah Rukh Khan fans can watch the film on Amazon Prime Video.

Watch Jawan trailer video here:

Also Watch: Buzzing stocks on July 10, 2023: ZEEL, Olectra Greentech, RIL, SpiceJet, Tata Motors, Gati others

Also Watch: Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire; Crossover between KGF and Prabhas’ film confirmed as fan unearths a clue in both films of Prasanth Neel, Prabhas rumoured fee and more

Also Read: SS Rajamouli may only supervise Ram Charan, Jr NTR’s RRR2, says RRR writer Vijayendra Prasad

Also Read: 'I accept with folded hands': Adipurush dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir issues unconditional apology for hurting people's emotions

Also Watch: AI images of Harry Potter stars as Sabyasachi models: Daniel Radcliffe as Harry, Emma Watson as Hermione, Bonnie Wright as Ginny Weasley, Hagrid

Also Read: Hyundai Exter SUV launch today LIVE: Check expected price, features, engine details, more

Also Watch: Chandrayaan 3 launch date: India’s third moon mission’s budget vs Prabhas-starrer Adipurush and Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Brahmastra’s budgets