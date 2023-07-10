SS Rajamouli may only supervise Ram Charan, Jr NTR’s RRR2, says RRR writer Vijayendra Prasad 

Writer Vijayendra Prasad said that ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli may only supervise RRR2, the sequel to the blockbuster Telugu film RRR. The sequel will feature superstars Ram Charan and Jr NTR in lead roles, he added.

Vijayendra Prasad was quoted as saying by India Today: “We are planning to make a sequel to Ram Charan and Jr NTR’s film RRR. This movie will feature both stars and be made to Hollywood standards. A Hollywood producer is likely to be roped in for this film. The movie will be directed by SS Rajamouli or someone under his supervision”.

Prasad added the movie will be much bigger than RRR and RRR2 will kick off only after Rajamouli completes his project with superstar Mahesh Babu titled SSMB29. The writer also said Rajamouli would start working on the much-anticipated Mahabharat after completing SSMB29.

In November last year, the filmmaker discussed the RRR sequel in a conversation with Variety. When asked if the Oscar win for RRR would propel him to work more quickly on the project, he said that this could “obviously” happen. Rajamouli added that he and Vijayendra Prasad did not make RRR with a sequel in mind.

The ace filmmaker told Variety: “After the international success, when the topic came up again, my cousin—who is also a part of my core team—gave an idea which we felt like, ‘Oh my God, this is a great idea. This is the idea that is worth pursuing’”.

In March this year, RRR’s foot-tapping mass anthem Naatu Naatu won the Oscar in the Best Song category. Music director MM Keeravaani accepted the award with a Namaste. With this, Naatu Naatu became the first song from any Indian production to win the award.

SS Rajamouli and V Vijayendra Prasad had co-written the film, which featured Ram Charan and Jr NTR in lead roles. RRR revolves around the friendship between two fictionalized revolutionaries—Alluri Seetharamaraju and Komarama Bheem and their fight against the British Raj.

The film was a blockbuster at the ticket counters as it collected Rs 782.20 crore at the domestic box office and Rs 1,230 crore at the worldwide box office, as per trade portal Sacnilk.

Also Read: ‘Jawan’ prevue Twitter review: ‘Tsunami at the box office loading,’ say Shah Rukh Khan fans

Also Watch: AI images of Harry Potter stars as Sabyasachi models: Daniel Radcliffe as Harry, Emma Watson as Hermione, Bonnie Wright as Ginny Weasley, Hagrid

Also Read: 'I accept with folded hands': Adipurush dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir issues unconditional apology for hurting people's emotions

Also Watch: Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire; Crossover between KGF and Prabhas’ film confirmed as fan unearths a clue in both films of Prasanth Neel, Prabhas rumoured fee and more

Also Read: Shanaya Kapoor to make her South debut alongside Mohanlal in upcoming film ‘Vrushabha’