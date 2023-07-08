'I accept with folded hands': Adipurush dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir issues unconditional apology for hurting people's emotions

Nearly three weeks after the release of Prabhas and Kriti Sanon-starrer Adipurush, the film's dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir Shukla took to social media to issue an apology for hurting the sentiments of audiences. This comes as Muntashir has been at the receiving end of threats and hate for the dialogues of the film, so much so that the film's makers had to revise certain lines in the film.

"I accept people’s emotions have been hurt by Adipurush. With folded hands, I extend my unconditional apologies. May Prabhu Bajrang Bali keep us united and grant us strength to serve our sacred Sanatan and our great nation," he tweeted.

मैं स्वीकार करता हूँ कि फ़िल्म आदिपुरुष से जन भावनायें आहत हुईं हैं.

अपने सभी भाइयों-बहनों, बड़ों, पूज्य साधु-संतों और श्री राम के भक्तों से, मैं हाथ जोड़ कर, बिना शर्त क्षमा माँगता हूँ.

भगवान बजरंग बली हम सब पर कृपा करें, हमें एक और अटूट रहकर अपने पवित्र सनातन और महान देश की… — Manoj Muntashir Shukla (@manojmuntashir) July 8, 2023

Adipurush, which was released across the country in Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Tamil on June 16, stars Prabhas as Raghav (Ram), Kriti Sanon as Janaki (Sita) and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh (Raavan). Ever since its release, the film, written and directed by Om Raut, has been slammed by people across the country for its 'tapori' dialogues, poor VFX and uninteresting screenplay.

The film opened to a huge box office number on the first three days but poor reviews and lopsided VFX and dialogues affected its overall business tremendously.

Earlier, in an interview with AajTak, Manoj Muntashir tried to defend the dialogues of 'Adipurush'. In the same, he also claimed that Bajrangbali or Lord Hanuman is ‘not a god’ but is considered one because of the power of his ‘bhakti’ for Lord Ram.

He said, “Bajrangbali bhagwaan nahi hai, bhakt hai. Humne unko bhagwaan banaya hai kyuki unki bhakti mein woh power tha (Lord Hanuman is not God but a mere devotee. We made him God because his devotion had that power).”

Meanwhile, in a long Twitter post, Muntashir had also defended himself, saying, "I can give countless arguments in favour of my dialogues, but this will not lessen your pain. Me and the producer-director of the film have decided that we will revise some of the dialogues which are hurting you and they will be added to the film this week."

In his statement, which he wrote in Hindi, Shukla said it is possible that in a three-hour film he may have written "something different from your imagination for 3 minutes of duration", but viewers shouldn't hurry to label him as a "Sanatan drohi".

