Justin Bieber to perform in Delhi as part of his global tour; check date, ticket price

Popular musician Justin Bieber is all set to come to India and perform in Delhi as part of his ‘Justice World Tour’. According to the listing on ticketing platform BookMyShow, Bieber will perform on October 18, 4pm at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. The duration of the show is 6 hours.

Registration for the concert is now live and will remain live till June 1, 6pm. Exclusive presale for registered users will start at June 2, 12pm and continue till June 4, 11:59am. Public sale for the tickets will be live on June 4, 12pm onwards.

Bieber will tour across continents over three months, as part of the tour named after his latest album ‘Justice’.

According to BookMyShow, one can buy 10 tickets per transaction. Official tickets will only be available for sale on BookMyShow. COVID-19 measures and protocols will be followed at the event. Vaccination proof might be required during entry.

Gates will open for the show at 4pm and close at 7pm.

The tickets will be home-delivered one week prior to the show. Guests must be 12 years and above.

Ticket details

Ticket prices start from Rs 4,000, which will be ‘reserve seating’ and will get the buyer a ‘guaranteed’ seat at the B stands. The ‘ground standing’ ticket for Rs 8,000 will allow a person on the ‘standing area on the ground’.

The VIP Grand Stand ticket for Rs 20,000 will allow the buyer free seating, dedicated hospitality zone with gourmet food and beverage on purchase, access to bar, fun engagement activities, complimentary snacks, dedicated entry lane.

The Ghost VIP Package (Fan Zone A) for Rs 37,500 will entitle the buyer to one-to-one Fan Zone A ticket, exclusive barricaded area adjacent to the stage, tour memorabilia, tour posters, Justin Bieber merchandise, special VIP tour gift, and VIP tour lanyard.

There is also the Peaches VIP Package for Rs 32,500 that entitles the buyer to one VIP grand stands ticket, tour memorabilia, tour posters, Justin Bieber merchandise, special VIP tour gift, and VIP tour lanyard.

The Hold On VIP Package for Rs 17,500 will entitle the buyer for one ground standing ticket, tour memorabilia, tour posters, and on-site VIP perks such as early entry and first access to floor, and Justin Bieber merchandise, and a VIP tour lanyard.

