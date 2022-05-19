Kamal Haasan-starrer ‘Vikram’ to release in theatres on June 3; Hindi trailer released today 

Kamal Haasan’s 232nd film Vikram is all set to hit theatres on June 3. Pen Movies released the Hindi trailer of the Kamal Haasan and Vijay Sethupathi-starrer action thriller Vikram on May 19. While the film will release as Vikram in Tamil, it will be released as Vikram Hitlist in Hindi.

The trailer starts with a voiceover saying, “If there is a forest, then lion, tiger and leopard will prowl to hunt for their prey. The deer will run for its life but if the sun sets by then which animal will survive to watch a new dawn?”

The trailer ends with a dialogue, “Once upon a time, there lived a ghost. Vikram! Vikram! Vikram!”

This trailer is loaded with action scenes and establishes characters played by Kamal Haasan or Ulaganayagan, Vijay Sethupathi or Makkal Selvan and Fahadh Faasil. The Tamil trailer of the film dropped on May 15 and has got over 26 million views so far.

Watch Vikram trailer in Hindi and Tamil here

Going by the trailer, the Lokesh Kanagaraj-directed film appears to be a tale that revolves around characters that can go to any extent to get what they want.

About Vikram

Vikram is touted as Kamal Haasan’s 232nd film and has been produced on an exorbitant budget by Raaj Kamal Films International. The film also features Narain, Kalidas Jayaram, Gayathrie, Shivani Narayanan, Arjun Das and Antony Varghese in supporting roles. Composer Anirdh Ravichander, cinematographer Girish Gangadharan and editor Philomin Raj comprise the film’s technical crew.

