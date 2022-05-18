Indian films make up most of Netflix’s most viewed films; ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ tops the charts 

In a first, half of the films featured in streaming giant Netflix’s Global Non-English Top 10 are from India. This is a first for any country since the list was launched in 2021. Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn-starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi, which was the most viewed Indian film, continues to trend along with the Anil Kapoor and Harshvardhan Kapoor-starrer Thar.

Other Indian films that made it to the top 10 include Tamil action thriller Beast and its Hindi version Raw starring Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde and Prabhas-starrer Radhe Shyam’s Hindi version, as per the Netflix release dated May 18.

The Global Top 10 Non-English Films list has featured 21 films from India including 7 originals since its launch. These are Kartik Aaryan-starrer Dhamaka, Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey-starrer Haseen Dillruba and Navarasa helmed by Mani Ratnam and Jayendra Panchapakesan.

Some other Indian originals on Netflix include Sanya Malhotra and Ashutosh Rana-starrer Pagglait, Dhanush-starrer Jagame Thandiram, Chaitanya Tamhane-directorial The Disciple, Tovino Thomas-starrer Minnal Murali, Nani and Krithi Shetty-starrer Shyam Singha Roy, Rajkumar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar-starrer Badhaai Do and Lust Stories helmed by Karan Johar, Dibakar Banerjee, Zoya Akhtar and Anurag Kashyap.

Netflix’s upcoming offerings for the Indian market include Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur-starrer Jersey and Junior NTR and Ram Charan-starrer RRR’s Hindi version. While Jersey will release on Netflix on May 20, RRR’s Hindi version will stream on the platform from June 2.

Graphic: Pragati Srivastava

Its upcoming originals include Omkara-fame Vishal Bhardwaj-directorial Khufiya, Mard ko Dard Nahi Hota-fame Vasan Bala-directorial Monica, O My Darling and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara-fame Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies.

The Archies is currently in the filming stage and will feature Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Mihir Ahuja, Aditi Dot, Yuvraj Menda and Vedang Raina.

“Our members in India love watching films- evident from how on Netflix, films make up a larger percentage of viewing in India that they do globally. Streaming has the unique ability to combine the best of entertainment and technology, enabling great stories to travel and making global entertainment a reality. We’re thrilled to see Indian films on Netflix find audiences across the country and the world,” Director- Films and Licensing at Netflix India Pratiksha Rao said.

Also read: OTT releases this week: New movies, web series streaming across platforms

Also read: 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar', 'Beast', 'The Kashmir Files' release today; check details