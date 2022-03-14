Kamal Haasan’s ‘Vikram’ to release on June 3 worldwide; what you need to know

The wait is over! Kamal Haasan-starrer Vikram is all set to hit theatres worldwide on June 3. The film has been directed by Master director Lokesh Kanagaraj and also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in lead roles. Haasan, also known as Ulaganayagan, shared a glimpse of the making of the film. Haasan took to Twitter to inform his fans about the development.

Ulaganayagan tweeted, “I am waiting with bated breath for our “Vikram” to release world over, in theatres on June 3rd 2022. #VikramFromJune3”

I am waiting with bated breath for our "Vikram" to release world over, in theatres on June 3rd 2022.#VikramFromJune3



நானும் உங்கள் முன் சமர்ப்பிக்க ஆவலாய் காத்திருக்கும் "விக்ரம்" உலகின் சிறந்த திரை அரங்குகளில் ஜூன் 3ஆம் தேதி முதல்.https://t.co/1rDp6ro9yz — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) March 14, 2022

Makers of the film released the making of Vikram video on YouTube today morning. The video has over 744,000 views at the time of writing this story.

The film released its teaser last year on YouTube. The teaser has so far clocked over 29 million views so far. The teaser says towards the end, “Once upon a time there lived a ghost named Vikram.”

Vikram, also being touted as Kamal Haasan’s 232nd film, is an action thriller and has been produced on a big budget by Haasan's Raaj Kamal Films International. Besides Haasan, Sethupathi and Faasil, the film also features Narain, Kalidas Jayaram, Gayathrie, Shivani Narayanan, Arjun Das and Antony Varghese in significant roles.

The film’s technical crew comprises cinematographer Girish Gangadharan, editor Philomin Raj and composer Anirudh Ravichander.

Also read: ‘Radhe Shyam’, ‘Maaran’: List of movies releasing on March 11

Also read: The Kashmir Files box office collection Day 2: Anupam Kher's film mints Rs 8.50 crore