Kamal Haasan’s Vikram earns Rs 200 cr days before theatrical release; here’s how

Kamal Haasan’s 232nd film Vikram or Vikram Hitlist has earned over Rs 200 crore days before its release. As per film trade analyst Ramesh Bala, the films satellite and OTT rights in multiple languages have been sold for a record price at over Rs 200 crore. Bala confirmed the development in a tweet and wrote, “Vikram/Vikram Hitlist- Highest pre-release business for Kamal Haasan. More than Rs 200 crore including satellite and OTT in multiple languages.”

The action-thriller is all set to hit theatres on June 3 and will compete with the Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar-starrer magnum opus Samrat Prithviraj and Adivi Sesh and Saiee Manjrekar-starrer biographical drama Major at the box office.

The action-thriller has been directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and also features Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in lead roles. While the film will release as Vikram in Tamil, it will release as Vikram Hitlist in Hindi.

The film has been produced by Raaj Kamal Films International and also features Antony Varghese, Arjun Das, Gayathrie, Kalidas Jayaram, Narain and Shivani Narayanan in supporting roles.

Lokesh Kanagaraj has previously directed films like Master, Maanagaram and Kaithi. Actor Suriya, known for his performances in Soorarai Potturu and Jai Bhim, will also play a cameo role in the film.

The film’s technical crew comprises composer Anirudh Ravichander, cinematographer Girish Gangadharan and editor Philomin Raj.

