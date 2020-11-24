Kangana Ranaut and her sister won't be arrested for now: Bombay High Court

The Bombay High Court provided relief to actor Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel saying they will not be arrested for now. The court has ordered them to appear before the Mumbai police on January 8 in a case filed against them over provocative social media posts.

"We are of the prima facie opinion that interim protection till the matter is heard at length deserves to be granted. The police shall not take any coercive action including arrest against the applicants (Ranaut and Chandel)," the court said.

The actor and her sister skipped court summons thrice. The judges refused to accept Kangana Ranaut and her sister's argument that they skipped summons because they were busy with a wedding in the family.

"We could not come because a wedding was on. That is why she has sent the statements," argued their lawyer.

The judges replied: "Whatever it is, you have to honour the summons."

The police, however, faced tough questions. On sedition charges slapped against Kangana Ranaut over her posts, one of the judges asked: "Are you treating citizens of the country like this? 124A?"

Ranaut and her sister have been accused of charges including sedition, promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion and race, and hurting religious sentiment.

Casting director and fitness trainer Munawwar Ali Sayyed had filed a complaint against the sisters over their Twitter posts.

Ranaut has been in the spotlight this year for her snide remarks on the Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackery and the so-called 'Bollywood mafia' post actor Sushant Singh Rajput's demise. Her remarks about feeling unsafe in Mumbai and comparing the city to PoK led to an escalation in which she accused Mumbai's civic body of targeting her with demolitions at her office.

Also Read: Ali Express, AliPay, CamCard among 43 Chinese apps banned

Also Read: Love is NOT in the air! 15 dating apps among 43 banned Chinese apps