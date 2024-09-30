scorecardresearch
Kangana Ranaut has agreed to suggested cuts in ‘Emergency’ movie: CBFC tells Bombay HC

The CBFC has earlier told the Bombay High Court that Emergency will get a theatrical release if certain cuts were made to it. The CBFC suggested a total of 13 changes to the film, including 6 insertions, 4 exclusions and 3 modifications.

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) on September 30 informed the Bombay High Court that Kangana Ranaut, who is the co-producer of the film ‘Emergency’, has agreed to the cuts suggested by the board. 

The submission was made before a Bench of Justices BP Colabawalla and Firdosh Pooniwalla by advocate Abhinav Chandrachud, who represents the CBFC, according to a Bar and Bench report. 

The High Court was hearing a petition by Zee Studios, the co-producers of the film, which has sought the release of the censor certificate for the film. The plea was filed after controversy arose over claims that the film misrepresents the Sikh community. 

Senior advocate Sharan Jagtiani appearing for Zee Studios informed the bench that Ranaut had a meeting with the CBFC and has agreed with the suggestions with regards to certain cuts to the film, the report added. 

The CBFC suggested a total of 13 changes to the film, including 6 insertions, 4 exclusions and 3 modifications. The film certification board’s conditions came after the actor-politician said in an interview that she wouldn’t cut any parts of her movie and is determined to release it as it has been made. 

A CBFC committee said that the film had “scenes depicting political violence and unrest, along with mild references to atrocities against women”. Due to this, the committee deemed the film suitable for watching with parental guidance for children under 12 years of age.  

Ranaut who is also the lead actor in her upcoming film ‘Emergency’ has been mired in controversy ever since its trailer dropped with her reprising the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The CBFC has earlier told the Bombay High Court that 'Emergency' will get a theatrical release if certain cuts were made to it.  

Some of the changes recommended by CBFC 

  • The committee went through the concerns raised by Sikh groups regarding the portrayal of their community in the film. 
  • The CBFC has also requested the makers to put up a disclaimer stating that the film is "inspired by true events" and is a "dramatic transformation".  
  • The censor board has recommended the removal of words like 'Sant' and 'Bhindranwale' from a certain dialogue between Sanjay Gandhi and Giani Zail Singh.  
  • It also sought the deletion in a dialogue between the former PM and the Indian Army top brass. 
  • It also asked the filmmakers to delete a phrase wherein Sikh militant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale is being praised. The makers have also been asked to remove those visuals and dialogues that show the targeting of non-Sikhs.  
  • The CBFC has also producers to axe a dialogue referring to 'Khalistan' and tone down some scenes where Sikhs are depicted.  
  • Moreover, the censor board also suggested that the makers insert static texts to show it is "real footage" wherever the filmmakers have used it in the film.  
  • The board also asked producers to submit documentary proof of all the stats, statements and references mentioned in the film.

Published on: Sep 30, 2024, 12:51 PM IST
