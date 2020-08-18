scorecardresearch
Kangana Ranaut responds to Naseeruddin Shah after his 'half-educated starlet' comment

In an interview, the Bandish Bandits actor also denied the existence of a 'movie mafia' in the Hindi film industry or Bollywood

Naseeruddin Shah and Kangana Ranaut have been at loggerheads since the former's 'half-educated starlet' jibe Naseeruddin Shah and Kangana Ranaut have been at loggerheads since the former's 'half-educated starlet' jibe

As the debate around Sushant Singh Rajput's demise is witnessing new twists and turns every day, Manikarnika actress Kangana Ranaut has launched a scathing attack on the veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah for his recent comments on her. Kangana tweeted, "Naseer ji is a great artist, itne mahaan kalakar ki toh gaaliyaan bhi bhagwan ke parshaad ki tarah hain, I rather watch this amazing conversation we had about our craft last year and you told me how much you appreciate me."


Ranaut wrote in another tweet, "Thank you Naseer ji, you weighed all my awards and achievements which none of my contemporaries have on the scale of nepotism, I am used to this but would you say this to me if I were Prakash Padukone/ Anil Kapoor's daughter?"

In an interview with India Today, Shah had said, "No one is interested in the opinions of some half-educated starlet who decides to take it upon herself to you know, get justice for Sushant. If there is justice that needs to be done, I think we need to have faith in the process of law and if it is none of our business I think we should not concern ourselves with it."

In the same interview, the Bandish Bandits actor also denied the existence of a 'movie mafia' in the Hindi film industry or Bollywood. Upon being asked about the investigation and the politics around the Sushant Singh Rajput case, Shah said that some people who are jaded in their minds towards the industry are 'vomiting it out to the press'.

