Kangana Ranaut-starrer ‘Dhaakad’ releases today; here’s how Twitter reacted 

Kangana Ranaut and Arjun Rampal-starrer Dhaakad released in theatres near you on Friday. The Razneesh Razy Ghai-directorial has received largely positive reviews from the critics and audiences alike. While some backed Ranaut and Arjun Rampal for their performances, others also shared memes on the film.

Film critic Rohit Jaiswal gave the film a four-star rating and wrote, “Dhaakad is a solid spy action film studded with some extraordinary performance by Kangana Ranaut and Arjun Rampal, raw, fast paced and a no nonsense film, action begins right away from scene 1… MUST WATCH…” He also called the introductory action scenes in the film “absolutely TERRIFIC.”

Siddharth Kannan gave the film a four-star rating and said that Kangana “owns the screen in the EPIC action scenes!” Kannan wrote, “Kangana Ranaut is totally on FIRE! Kangana owns the screen in the EPIC action scenes! Arjun Rampal is menacing and brutally lethal! Hey! World.. Here comes our very own FIRE BRAND: Agni! 4 stars…”

Sumit Kadel gave the film a three-and-a-half star rating and said, “ENTHRALLING and Fast paced spy thriller which boasts of world class action scenes and magnificent performance by Kangana Ranaut, her stunts are TOP NOTCH. Arjun Rampal’s villainous act is deadly while Razy Ghai’s direction is first rate. Do give it a watch.”

ENTHRALLING & Fast paced Spy thriller which boast of world class action scenes & magnificent performance by #KanganaRanaut, her stunts are TOP NOTCH. @rampalarjun villainous act is deadly while @RazyGhai direction is first rate. Do give it a watch. pic.twitter.com/3o1JQuKn5Q — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) May 20, 2022

Here’s how the audience reacted to Kangana’s latest release in theatres

About Dhaakad

The film focuses on a highly trained field agent named Agent Agni who is on a mission to gather intelligence and eliminate an international human and arms trafficker Rudraveer, who has been on the radar of the agencies for more than a decade. Besides Kangana Ranaut and Arjun Rampal, the film features Sharib Hashmi, Divya Dutta, Tumul Balyan, Siddhant Shukla and Ankit Pachori in significant roles.

