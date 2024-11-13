scorecardresearch
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 vs Singham Again box office collection day 12: Kartik Aaryan-led horror comedy, Ajay Devgn's film in neck-and-neck fight ahead of Kanguva release

Both Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again are in the race to outfox each other at the box office before Suriya's Kanguva hits the theatres. Read for more

The two Diwali releases -- Kartik Aaryan-led horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Ajay Devgn and Kareena Kapoor Khan-starrer cop drama Singham Again -- are in a neck-and-neck fight at the domestic box office. 

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 saw a slight fall in its domestic box office collections on its second Tuesday.

The film made a total of Rs 158.25 crore in its first week and went onto rake in Rs 9.25 crore on its second Friday, Rs 15.5 crore on its second Saturday, Rs 16 crore on its second Sunday, Rs 5 crore on its second Monday, and around Rs 4.25 crore on its second Tuesday. 

With this, the film's total India box office collection hit Rs 208.25 crore as of its first Tuesday, according to film trade portal Sacnilk. 

Singham Again, on the other hand, continues to be slightly ahead of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 at the ticket counters. The latest Ajay Devgn film made a total of Rs 173 crore in its first week. 

Singham 3 went onto rake in Rs 8 crore on its second Friday, Rs 12.25 crore on its second Saturday, Rs 13.5 crore on its second Sunday, Rs 4.25 crore on its second Monday, and around Rs 3.50 crore on its second Tuesday.

With this, the cop drama minted Rs 214.50 crore as of its 12th day. Both the films have headroom to rake in numbers at the ticket counters before Suriya and Bobby Deol-starrer Kanguva hits the theatres on November 14. 

Kanguva logged stellar advance bookings for its day 1 shows across India. With block seats, the film sold tickets worth over Rs 9 crore as of Tuesday. Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka are among the top contributors towards the advance booking numbers for the latest Suriya film. 

Directed by Anees Bazmee, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is the third instalment in the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise. The film follows Rooh Baba, a fraudster turned exorcist, who discovers a sinister plot involving mischievous ministers. 

Besides Kartik Aaryan, the film features Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri, Rajpal Yadav, and Sanjay Mishra in significant roles. 

Helmed by Rohit Shetty, Singham Again is centered around senior police officer Bajirao Singham who is on a perilous cross-border mission with his team of officers to rescue his wife Avni Singham.  

Besides Ajay Devgn and Kareena Kapoor Khan, the cop drama stars Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles. 

Published on: Nov 13, 2024, 8:39 AM IST
