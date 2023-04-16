scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
LATEST
Trends
Suriya and Disha Patani's titled ‘Kanguva’, film to release in 2024 in 10 languages

Feedback

Suriya and Disha Patani's titled ‘Kanguva’, film to release in 2024 in 10 languages

“Kanguva”, billed as a “mighty valiant saga”, is being directed by filmmaker Siva.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
“Kanguva” will be released in 3D in 10 different languages. “Kanguva” will be released in 3D in 10 different languages.

National Award-winning actor Suriya on Sunday announced his next feature film is titled “Kanguva” and will hit the theatres early next year.

“Kanguva”, billed as a “mighty valiant saga”, is being directed by filmmaker Siva.

The 47-year-old actor shared the title teaser of the upcoming film on his social media pages.

“Sheer joy working with Siva & Team on this mighty saga. Happy to share the title look of #Kanguva,” Suriya posted.

The film backed by UV Creations and Studio Green also features actor Disha Patani. Music is composed by Devi Sri Prasad.

“Kanguva” will be released in 3D in 10 different languages.

Suriya, who won the best actor National Award last year for “Soorarai Pottru”, will soon start filming for movie ‘Vaadivaasal’ with filmmaker Vetrimaaran.

He will also make a cameo appearance in the Hindi remake of “Soorarai Pottru”, starring Akshay Kumar. 

Published on: Apr 16, 2023, 10:02 PM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement