'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' X review: ‘Ananya Panday should choose more scripts like this,’ say netizens

Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi-starrer 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' was released on Netflix today, December 26. Directed by Arjun Varain Singh, 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' is a romantic drama that has received decent reviews on social media platforms.

An X (formerly known as Twitter) user praised Ananya Panday’s performance in the film and wrote, “Unpopular opinion: Ananya Pandey is terrific and evolved in 'Kho gaye hum kahan’.”

“Kho Gaye Hum Kahan - Easily, the most relatable movie of the year for me! Simple, warm, and entertaining. The music was really really good!” wrote another user.

Another fan wrote, “Kho Gaye Hum Kahan - Loved it! Great direction, the actors delved into the characters and the story hits home. Achhi hai yaar. Ananya Panday should choose more scripts like this that challenge her and let her shine as well!

An interview clip of Siddhant Chaturvedi and his co-star praising Ananya Panday has also been going viral on X. Supporting their praise for Panday, a user wrote, "Everyone tries to pit them against each other when here Siddhant is crying describing how beautiful Ananya is both inside and out." #KhoGayeHumKahan #AnanyaPanday #SiddhantChaturvedi #AdarshGourav #Netflix.

“Picture may grow increasingly 3D but dosti asli hai. Really enjoyed watching this trio of besties in #KhoGayeHumKahan,” another film watcher wrote.

“Kho Gaye Hum Kahan: Incredibly good. At least two of three arcs could have their solo movies. Loaded movie. Potential to be darker & edgier, but holds back. Don't mind that, also don't mind the free therapy. Some gyaan is a Hindi movie tradition after all. Great when it's earned,” added another fan.

Comparing it with the latest release, ‘The Archies,’ one fan wrote, “kho gaye hum kahan deserves the hype archies got. half-way through the movie, i am hooked and enjoying immensely.”

“Watching ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ and it’s so much better, and relatable than Archies, I am just 30 mins in but it’s good? Ananya Pandey over Suhana Khan anyday bro,” added another user.

According to the India Today review, the film is overall a well-made film. Coupled with strong visual representation, amazing writing, good direction and great performances, 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' is a great watch.

Director by Arjun Varain Singh, 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' has Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav in prominent roles. The film is about three best friends juggling life in their 20s in Mumbai in the time of social media.

