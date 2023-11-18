Kiara Advani to Katrina Kaif: Celebs attend Isha Ambani’s twins 1st birthday at Jio World Garden in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities such as Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday, and Aditya Roy Kapur were among the guests at Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's twins' first birthday celebration. The lavish event, which had a country-fair motif, was held at the Jio World Garden in Mumbai.

The birthday twins, Aadiya and Krishna, were born in November 2022. The couple hosted a grand party to commemorate their first birthday.

The celebrities arrived at the party in style, with many of them opting for traditional Indian attire. Advani, who arrived with her mother, was seen wearing a blue floral outfit, while Panday chose a pink floral outfit. Roy Kapur kept it simple in a blue shirt and white casual trousers.

Karan Johar attended the event with his twin children, Yash and Roohi. Katrina Kaif, who is known for her stunning looks and her love for red outfits, chose to wear a red dress to look her best.

At the party, Orry, alias Orhan Awatramani, wore a gipsy patterned co-ord outfit. He smiled at the paparazzi while flashing his unique watermelon-shaped phone cover.

Meezan Jaffery, one of the other guests, arrived at the birthday event wearing a blue-hued casual shirt with denims. Alviaa, his sister, accompanied him.

Hardik and Krunal Pandya, the Pandya brothers, also attended the birthday celebration. Hardik's wife, Natasa Stankovic, and son, Agastya, joined them. Krunal Pandya was holding his son, Kavir.

Shanaya Kapoor looked stunning in a blue floral gown at Krishna-Aadiya's birthday party. Tara Sutaria and Arpita Khan were also present at the gathering.

