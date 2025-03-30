L2: Empuraan row: Mohanlal breaks silence; says will drop scenes causing ‘distress’, accepts ‘shared responsibility’

Malayalam icon Mohanlal has finally addressed the storm surrounding L2: Empuraan. The political thriller, a sequel to the 2019 blockbuster Lucifer, sparked outrage over alleged misrepresentation of Hindu sentiments. Amid rising demands for a boycott and mounting pressure from multiple fronts, the veteran actor stepped forward with a heartfelt Facebook post, confirming that the team will revise the film to remove contentious content.

Highlighting his sense of accountability, Mohanlal directly acknowledged public concerns. “I know that some of the political and social themes in the film Empuraan, the second part of the Lucifer franchise, have caused great distress to many of my loved ones. As an artist, it is my duty to ensure that none of my films is hostile to any political movement, ideology or religious group.”

Confirming the decision to alter the film, he added, “Therefore, myself and the Empuraan team sincerely regret the mental pain caused to my loved ones, and with the realization that the responsibility lies with all of us who worked behind the film. We have decided together to compulsorily remove such topics from the cinema.”

On a personal note, Mohanlal reaffirmed his bond with fans. “I have lived my film career as one of you for the last four decades. Your love and trust are my only strength. I believe that there is no Mohanlal who is greater than that... With love, Mohanlal #L2E #Empuraan”.

The controversy escalated after certain Hindu groups in Kerala accused the film of distorting their faith, triggering calls for a boycott and online campaigns. Responding swiftly, the filmmakers approached the Central Board of Film Certification and began revising the film.

Kerala’s Education Minister V Sivankutty weighed in, defending the film’s original references to events like the Gujarat riots, calling them legitimate elements of historical storytelling. In contrast, BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar criticised the film for offering a “distorted and one-sided narrative” and pledged to boycott it.

Despite the uproar, L2: Empuraan continues its golden run at the box office. The film grossed ₹13.5 crore on its third day, pushing its total to ₹46 crore, as per Sacnilk. With a 54.24% Malayalam occupancy on its first Saturday, the film has resonated with audiences across languages — Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.

Released on March 27, L2: Empuraan stars Mohanlal as Khureshi Ab'raam, alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran, Pranav Mohanlal, Manju Warrier, Abhimanyu Singh and Tovino Thomas.