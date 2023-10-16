'Leo' advance booking update: Thalapathy Vijay's film earns Rs 100 cr worldwide for opening weekend

The expectations from Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming release 'Leo' are sky high because of him reuniting with his 'Master' director Lokesh Kanagaraj and hotshot music director Anirudh. The movie's high technical values were visible in the trailer with 'KGF'-fame Anbariv coming up with thrilling action sequences. The movie is all set for a grand release on October 19.

Indian box office tracker Sacnilk said on Monday that 'Leo' has already earned Rs 100 crore in advance gross collection worldwide for the opening weekend.

Sacnilk also said 1 million tickets of the movie have already been sold for opening day in India. Trade analyst Ramesh Bala said the Tamil film has already overtaken Day 1 gross of 'KGF-2' (Rs 7.25 crore) in Kerala in pre-sales itself. "So, on October 19th, #Leo will open at All-time No.1 Day 1 Grosser there," he posted on X platform (formerly Twitter).

Bala also said, "In UAE- GCC, #Leo has crossed $1 Million in Pre-sales."

In UAE 🇦🇪 - GCC, #Leo has crossed $1 Million in Pre-sales.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) October 16, 2023

#LEO has comfortably secured #1 all time openers in Kerala beating #KGF2 record ₹7.25 crores.



Sky is the limit! pic.twitter.com/QlUXjEIYTO — LetsCinema (@letscinema) October 16, 2023

The movie's opening day prospects in Tamil Nadu will hinge on a Madras High Court decision on Tuesday.

Seven Screen Studios Production, which produced the movie, has filed a petition before the Madras High Court requesting to allow the film to be screened at 4 am on the first day of the film's release in Tamil Nadu.

The producers have also requested to allow screenings of Leo at 7 am from October 19 to October 24. Claiming that Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan's latest movies 'Pathaan' and 'Jawan' opened with six to seven shows in Mumbai and with six shows in Delhi, the petitioner said, the success of a film mainly depends upon the collections that it makes on the opening day and hence it was important to have special shows.

The film also reunites Vijay with Trisha Krishnan.

They earlier starred together in films like 'Ghilli', 'Kuruvi', 'Thirupaachi' and 'Aathi'. Sanjay Dutt and Arjun are also a part of the film.