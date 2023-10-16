'Leo' advance booking update: Thalapathy Vijay's film sells 1 million tickets in India; opening shows to begin as early as 4 am

'Leo' advance booking latest: Thalapathy Vijay fans and moviegoers are excited about the superstar’s upcoming film Leo, helmed by Vikram and Kaithi director Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film has sold 1 million tickets in India for its opening day, according to trade portal Sacnilk. First Day First Show of the film in Karnataka and Kerala is all set to begin as early as 4 am.

In Kerala, fan shows will begin at 4:00 am at the Carnival Cinemas D-Mall in Punalur, 4:30 am at screen 1 in Kannur’s Savitha Film City, JK Cinemas in Triprayar and at screen number 2 in Kannur’s Saagara theatre. Kannur’s Liberty Cinemas is also organizing 6 am shows for ardent Thalapathy Vijay fans at its diamond screen and 7 am shows at its platinum screen.

The Kuttiady Area Committee has also organised 7 am shows for Leo for ardent fans and moviegoers. In Karnataka, fans have thronged the theatres to get their hands at the tickets, according to a fan club of Vijay in Kerala. In Comibatore’s Broadway Megaplex, the film made around Rs 1 crore in pre-sales. The first shows for the film will begin at 9 am in Tamil Nadu, said Tamil Nadu minister MP Saminathan.

He dismissed any reports of the film’s shows beginning as early as 4 am or 7 am. Furthermore, more than 70,000 tickets have been sold for Leo in the UK for shows from October 19-22. Leo will release in 2D and IMAX formats in the UK. Meanwhile, film trade expert Ramesh Bala said that many Thalapathy Vijay fans are eyeing a lifetime collection of Rs 1,000 crore for Leo, adding that a good release in the Hindi belt is a must to achieve this feat.

“Lot of Thalapathy Vijay fans genuinely expected 1,000 crore for Leo. A good release in Hindi is a must for that… I hope upcoming Tamil biggies renegotiate their OTT agreements for eight weeks window,” he said in a post on X formerly known as Twitter. Bala was replying to film critic and trade analyst Sumit Kadel’s claim that Leo is not releasing in national multiplex chains in north India while adding that the film has had zero promotions in the Hindi belt.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film focuses on a café owner who becomes a local hero through an act of violence that can impact his newly constructed life to the core. The film features Thalapathy Vijay, Trisha Krishnan, Sanjay Dutt, Anurag Kashyap, Arjun Sarja, Gautham Menon, Mysskin and Priya Anand in significant roles.

Leo will release in theatres on October 19 in 2D and IMAX formats alongside Shiva Rajkumar’s Ghost in Karnataka and Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Bhagavanth Kesari in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The film will also clash with Ravi Teja’s pan-India venture Tiger Nageshwara Rao on October 20.

Also Read: ‘Leo’ trailer review: 'Thalapathy Vijay's character looks so badass,' say his fans

Also Read: Thalapathy Vijay's 'Leo' smashes opening day record in advance booking in UK, beats Ponniyin Selvan: 1, Jailer and others